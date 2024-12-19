Your tip
Hot-Head Martin Scorsese Actor Plunged into Sports Probe For Howling Foul-Mouthed Abuse at Referee: 'You're Fat and Useless… Were You Bullied at School?'

Composite photo of Martin Scorsese
Source: NETFLIX

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has cast Stephen Graham in three of his movies including 2019 hit 'The Irishman.'

Dec. 19 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

A hot-head actor loved by Martin Scorsese has sparked outrage by lashing out at a soccer referee.

RadarOnline.com can reveal British star Stephen Graham, who featured in the legendary director's movies The Irishman, The Departed, and Gangs of New York, is being probed by authorities over his touchline rant, in which he called the official a "f---king Teletubby", plus included an alleged reference to a sex act in another X-rated insult.

stephen graham the irishman netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Graham, second from right, appeared in Scorsese Netlfix movie 'The Irishman' which starred Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci.

His furious tirade took place during a low level non-league game he was watching in England and the game was held up by eight minutes.

The raging actor, 51, who was accompanied by his son, also called the shocked referee a "fat useless t—t" and asked if he was bullied at school.

The official, named as David Kennedy, eventually stopped the game and refused to continue until Graham left the touchline.

stephen graham the irishman netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Graham's X-rated rant at the soccer referee resulted in the game being delayed for eight minutes as the official refused to restart the game.

The actor later apologized, as the local soccer federation launched an investigation into his "appalling" behavior.

Witnesses said Graham, who was watching his nephew play in the game, suddenly snapped for no reason.

The Hollywood star, standing on the touchline between the substitute benches, then accused the 41-year-old official of being on a "power trip" and said he was a "useless t--t".

As the outburst continued, he went on: "Look at the state of you, you fat t—t" before allegedly making a crude reference to a sex act.

stephen graham martin scorsese films
Source: MEGA

Graham called the referee two days layer to apologize and is said to be 'mortified by his behavior'.

Witnesses claim Graham, who played hardman gangster roles in Snatch and Boardwalk Empire, also boasted about being famous, saying: "Google me, I’m on Netflix."

It's claimed the movie star finally asked Kennedy: "Were you bullied at school?"

The game was then held up for eight minutes while the referee demanded he leave.

Graham, is said to have later called the referee to apologize two days later, telling him: "I'm sorry, I don’t know what it is about football, it turns me into a Neanderthal."

stephen graham the irishman premiere
Source: MEGA

The movie star allegedly told the referee to 'Google me, I'm on Netflix' but a source close to the actor denied the claim.

A source said last night: “His behavior was absolutely disgusting. The referee was so horrified, along with everyone else. He, rightly, refused to continue with the match until Graham left. Eventually he agreed to go and sit in the bar so the game could continue.

"This is non-league football, why is he getting so angry? To speak to a referee like that is absolutely appalling. He's a household name and is a real local celebrity around here. Clearly he wasn't worried about being recognized."

The insider continued: “Nothing had even happened to make him flip out – it was like someone flicked a switch. There were kids watching the match."

stephen graham gangs of new york leonardo dicaprio
Source: MIRAMAX

Graham starred in 2002 movie 'Gangs of New York' alongside another Scorsese favorite, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Another source close to the Peaky Blinders actor said he was “mortified”.

However, they deny claims he shouted "Google me".

Further allegations that he threatened to “knock out” the ref and used the C-word were also denied, as well as a reference to a sex act.

They said: "He's mortified by his behavior. He's a very passionate football supporter but understands nothing can justify his actions. He's apologized profusely to the referee and is hoping to learn from the incident."

