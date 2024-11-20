Cillian Murphy Joins A-Listers as They Open Up About Devastation Over Death of 'Ferociously Talented' TV and Movie Hero
Cillian Murphy has paid tribute to a Peaky Blinders icon who tragically passed away.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winner, 48, joined a host of A-listers including Samuel L Jackson in recognising the talents of costume designer Stephanie Collie, who passed away on October 26 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer six months ago, aged 60.
In tribute to Stephanie, Murphy — who plays the famous Thomas "Tommy" Shelby — wrote on Instagram: "Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world.
"We will all miss her. RIP."
Hollywood stars also paid tribute, including Pulp Fiction actor Jackson, 75, who said: "Stephanie was fuel for my characters.
"A wonderfully joyous & collaborative part of my process.
"I'll miss her, is an understatement."
Fellow acting royalty Ryan Reynolds, 48, added: "Deeply saddened to hear of Stephanie Collie's passing.
"She was an accomplished and talented designer — but the world has also lost two precious natural resources: her wry wit and acerbic observational humour.
"My condolences to her family, colleagues and all who knew her. Rest well, Stephanie."
Collie worked on the iconic Peaky Blinders' costumes during the first series.
Her influence on set, and iconic designs, were largely responsible for creating the unmistakable atmosphere of the hit show.
She took inspiration from the real notorious Peaky Blinders gang.
Murphy's costumes were based on mug shots taken in those times.
Peaky Blinders' official Instagram account also paid tribute to Stephanie's "incredible work".
It read: "We were so saddened to learn of the passing of costume designer Stephanie Collie.
"Stephanie's incredible work in our first series was key to creating the iconic look of the Peaky Blinders, and has gone on to inspire so many people around the world. Our love and thoughts are with her family."
It comes as Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has been seen for the first time on the set of the movie version currently in production.
The actor, 32, was shooting scenes with co-stars Sophie Rundle, 36, and Tim Roth, 63.
Keoghan is joining the cast in a mysterious new role, but it appears his character has close ties with the Shelby operation.
With the tell-tale flat cap the gang is famed for hiding razor blades in, giving them their Peaky Blinders name, Keoghan looked like he fitted right in with Tommy Shelby's mobsters.
In scenes shot on the streets of Bradford, in the north of England, on Thursday, Barry kept a low profile as he filmed with Sophie Rundle, who plays Shely sister Ada Thorne.
Ada took over the operation at the end of series six, after Tommy fled for a new life after being tricked into believing he was dying of a brain tumour
Speaking to Netflix on the announcement of the movie, which will be released on the streaming platform, Murphy said: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me.
"It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."
