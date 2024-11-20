Cillian Murphy Joins A-Listers as They Open Up About Devastation Over Death of 'Ferociously Talented' TV and Movie Hero

In tribute to Stephanie, Murphy — who plays the famous Thomas "Tommy" Shelby — wrote on Instagram: "Stephanie was a ferocious talent. She invented the Peaky Blinders look and silhouette that has become iconic across the world.

"We will all miss her. RIP."

Hollywood stars also paid tribute, including Pulp Fiction actor Jackson, 75, who said: "Stephanie was fuel for my characters.

"A wonderfully joyous & collaborative part of my process.

"I'll miss her, is an understatement."