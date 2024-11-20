Josh Brolin Promotes Memoir and Brags About Sobriety Weeks After 'Abandoned' Brother Jess Pictured Living in Homeless-Style Squalor — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs
Josh Brolin is making the rounds promoting his new memoir, From Under the Trunk, and bragging about his accomplishments despite his brother struggling in life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor is making sure to get fans to grab his book just weeks after his "abandoned" brother, Jess Brolin, was spotted living in filth.
The 56-year-old sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday and touched on his sobriety, including how his stepmom, Barbra Streisand, was "honest" about his addiction.
He shared: "I'd walk into the house and say, 'Can I have a glass of wine?' And she would say, 'Aren't you an alcoholic?' She was just always honest with me... I appreciate the honesty. I appreciate forthright women in my life, and I have a lot of them. I have three girls and they all keep me in check."
The Hollywood star previously shared he was "born to drink. I was birthed to drink".
During his GMA interview, Josh confirmed he's "always written" and added: "I've had probably 90 journals since I was seven or eight years old..." which helped the star to move forward with releasing a memoir.
In his memoir, Josh also recalled having to sleep on the couch at his father James Brolin's home before snagging his big role in the 1985 film The Goonies, and how his career has blossomed especially with his big time comeback in No Country For Old Men in 2007.
Josh gushed over this numerous projects in the works including another sequel to Knives Out with Daniel Craig, which he called "fun".
While things are going well for Josh and his career, the same can't be said for his brother Jess. In September, he was pictured living out of a tiny motel on the outskirts Ojai, California.
The photos showed the 52-year-old outside the three-star Topa Vista Hotel. Other pics had the overweight Hollywood scion waiting for a bus while dressed down in a black Batman t-shirt and denim shorts.
Jess could be seen scrolling on a tablet as he sat outside in the sweltering California heat, as sores were also visible on his legs.
A source told Daily Mail at the time Jess had "been there for a few months and will be there for a few months more".
In 2011, Jess, who is Streisand's stepson, was allegedly left living out of a truck because the trust fund he inherited from his mother, Jane Cameron Agee, ran out. Agee died in 1995 in a car accident. She was 55.
He was then left homeless once again in 2014, as Jess was spotted sleeping on the street and raiding dumpsters for food in photos snapped.
According to Streisand's rep, Jess refused the family's offers of help at the time.
They shared: "We have offered help and support, and continue to do so. We love him very much and want only the best for him."
Meanwhile, Jess' stepmom and father, James, live in a $100million compound in Malibu, while his A-lister brother is enjoying life in his $7.1million six-bedroom farmhouse in Montecito.
Josh is also the owner of a $3.2million five-bedroom home in Atlanta, Georgia.
