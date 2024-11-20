Josh Brolin Promotes Memoir and Brags About Sobriety Weeks After 'Abandoned' Brother Jess Pictured Living in Homeless-Style Squalor — Weighing a Deadly 350Lbs

The 56-year-old sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on Tuesday and touched on his sobriety, including how his stepmom, Barbra Streisand, was "honest" about his addiction.

He shared: "I'd walk into the house and say, 'Can I have a glass of wine?' And she would say, 'Aren't you an alcoholic?' She was just always honest with me... I appreciate the honesty. I appreciate forthright women in my life, and I have a lot of them. I have three girls and they all keep me in check."

The Hollywood star previously shared he was "born to drink. I was birthed to drink".