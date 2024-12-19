Is Your Neighborhood Included in Shock Immigration Blueprint? Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan and Tucker Carlson List Slew of 'Rich, White, Liberal' Areas Where Illegal Migrants Could Be Sent

Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan and host Tucker Carlson have suggested illegal migrants be sent to upscale, liberal cities as a way of challenging the communities' claims of inclusivity. Homan, the former ICE chief under Trump, has already unveiled his plan to deport migrants who entered the U.S. illegally via the southern border – which includes placing them in stereotypical "white neighborhoods", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: YOUTUBE/TUCKERCARLSON Homan was a guest on Tucker Carlson's X show, where the two talked about moving immigrants into liberal cities.

Carlson, 55, asked Homan, 63, on his X show: "Is there any way to move millions of Haitians into rich, white, liberal, neighborhoods?" Homan laughed at Carlson's suggestion, but Carlson insisted he was serious – explaining how wealthy, self-loathing liberals who invited migrants to the U.S. should be the ones to live near them.

Source: YOUTUBE/TUCKERCARLSON Homan confirmed Donald Trump was the first to suggest busing migrants to liberal areas.

He then named specific liberal neighborhoods like Bethesda, Brookline, Aspen, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket as ideal places for resettling migrants. Carlson even offered to donate money for the effort, while Homan praised the earlier efforts of Republican governors who sent migrants to enclaves such as Martha's Vineyard to highlight the burden on border states.

Homan said: "We absolutely could do it. Martha's Vineyard did it!" He also confirmed president-elect Trump was the first to suggest busing migrants to liberal areas, to which Carlson sarcastically guessed the communities immediately called the cops out of racism. Carlson also proposed sending migrants to zip codes where figures like Antony Blinken and Bernie Sanders live.

Homan went on to praise Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for their efforts to secure the border, while Carlson argued liberals should be made to live with the consequences of their own policies. Homan also claimed the border crisis has led to at least 10.5 million illegal migrant encounters, with over two million successfully evading capture.

Homan accused President Joe Biden of deliberately "unsecuring" the border, suggesting Democrats, including Biden, see political gain in allowing open borders to secure future Democratic voters. He outlined a plan for Trump to reverse Biden's policies and "finish the job" of securing the border, including investigating NGOs and the United Nations for their role in migration.

Source: MEGA Trump announced his pick of Homan as 'border czar' on Truth Social after defeating Kamala Harris.

Homan also implied Biden lacks the expertise to handle the issue, claiming he's being controlled by others and calling for accountability. He said: "Do I think Joe Biden had the expertise to do it? No. I think someone is pulling his strings. People need to be investigated, they need to be held accountable."

After winning a second term, Trump announced Homan would serve as "border czar" to oversee the largest deportation in U.S. history. Trump revealed the decision on Truth Social just days after his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, writing: "I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ('The Border Czar')."

He added: "I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders." Under Trump’s second term, Homan announced the U.S. Army would be used to round up and deport the "worst of the worst" illegal migrants in a major crackdown.

Source: MEGA Under Trump’s second term, Homan announced the U.S. Army would be used to round up and deport the 'worst of the worst' illegal migrants in a major crackdown.

The plan is to focus on criminals first, followed by legal migrants, including asylum seekers and those granted humanitarian parole under Biden. Homan also stated he would verify asylum seekers' status and target anyone harboring criminal migrants while clarifying there are no plans to separate families – though he suggested it could occur.

The 63-year-old vowed to deport migrants who don’t qualify for asylum, defending Trump's plan as a "targeted operation" based on detailed investigations. He also promised to revive the "Remain in Mexico" policy, close the southern border, and continue building the border wall. Homan rejected the idea of using concentration camps for detained migrants, instead proposing processing asylum seekers in third countries.