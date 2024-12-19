'Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot's Wife Gisèle Calls Trial a 'Very Difficult Ordeal' In 'Emotional' Statement After He's Jailed for 20 Years In Rape Trial

'The Monster of Avignon' Dominique Pelicot's wife, Gisèle, has made an emotional statement after he was found guilty of drugging and raping her – and also inviting dozens of men to abuse her for years. RadarOnline.com can reveal firefighters, soldiers, truck drivers, a DJ, and others were also found guilty of raping the 72-year-old without her knowledge for over a decade.

Source: MEGA Her ex-husband, Dominique, pleaded guilty to drugging and raping her.

After a three-month-long trial, the Monster of Avignon was handed a 20-year prison term by Judge Roger Arata after he pleaded guilty to drugging and raping his ex-wife repeatedly for almost a decade. During that time, Dominique, 72, would also invite dozens of strangers to rape her while she was unconscious. Many of those abusers were identified by police – however, more than 20 men involved were not.

After the trial that made headlines all around the world came to an end, Gisèle made an emotional statement after the verdict was announced. She said to the press: "It is with deep emotion that I speak to you today. This trial was a very difficult ordeal. I think first of all of my three children, David, Caroline and Florian. I also think of my grandchildren because they are the future and it is also for them that I have led this fight, as well as my daughters-in-law Aurore and Céline. I also think of all the other families affected by this tragedy. "Finally, I think of the unrecognized victims whose stories often remain in the shadows. I want you to know that we share the same fight. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the people who supported me throughout this ordeal. Your testimonies have upset me and I have drawn from them the strength to come back every day. Long days of hearings."

Source: MEGA She was supported by her three children during the trial.

Her statement continued: "I also thank the victims' aid association for our unwavering support. It has been invaluable to me. To all the journalists who have followed me and followed this case since its inception. I wish to express my gratitude for the faithful, respectful and dignified treatment in which they reported daily on these hearings. To my lawyers, finally, all the gratitude and esteem that I have for them for having accompanied me at each stage of this painful journey. "I wanted, by opening the doors of this trial on September 2, that society could take hold of the debates that took place there. I have never regretted this decision. I now have confidence in our ability to collectively seize a future in which each woman and man can live in harmony with respect and mutual understanding. I thank you."

Throughout the trial, Gisèle was supported by the three children she welcomed with her ex-husband – David, Caroline, and Florian. At one point during the trial, their daughter shouted at her father: "You will die alone like a dog and caught out in lies!" Dominique's legal team often noted his health issues during the trial, and at one point, he was reportedly diagnosed with a urine infection and taken to the hospital.

Source: MEGA Police found thousands of videos and photos of the assaults on Dominique's computer.

