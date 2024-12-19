Angsty Angelina Jolie 'So Consumed by Hatred for Brad Pitt' She's 'Lashing Out at Staff – And Her Kids!'
Angelina Jolie remains consumed by hatred for her ex-hubby Brad Pitt amid their ongoing disputes, according to sources who said the hotheaded harpy is becoming increasingly difficult to be around as she barks at both the household help and her very own kids.
"She's always been a fiery, formidable character, and all this stuff with Brad has tested her patience", an insider confided. Yet, the Maleficent movie witch, 49, has one legal victory to smile about in her ongoing battle with 60-year-old Pitt over the sale of her stake in their French winery, Chateau Miraval, to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, sources revealed.
On November 25, a judge ruled the Fight Club stud must hand over documents and communications that Jolie claims will prove he hid allegations of domestic abuse against her and their children.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the duo's marriage came to a screeching halt in 2016 following an alleged altercation aboard a private jet involving their then-15-year-old son, Maddox.
Pitt was cleared by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services. However, Jolie slapped him with divorce papers and has accused him of a "history of physical abuse".
Despite the recent legal ruling, the source said Jolie remains "very irritable".
The insider added: "The household staff is walking around on eggshells. She's not afraid to chew people out and tell them they're messing up. You don't want to be around her on one of her late nights when she's blown a fuse."
According to the source, the diva has high standards and militant rules for her security team, housekeepers, cooks and even gardeners.
"Everyone has to sign strict NDAs and be a vault when it comes to keeping family secrets", the insider said.
Since 2017, the Maria beauty and her brood of six have lived in an 11,000-square-foot house in Los Feliz.
"When it comes to her kids, she's being as nice as she can. They're the apple of her eye, but she's tougher on them than people might think", the source explained. "She wants them to do chores and make sure they don't slack on physical activity and work applications – and be cautious about who they hang around with. She's very strict, but it's coming from a place of love."
Yet, the insider revealed, "The kids are happy to get a break when she's in one of her moods."