Pop Prodigy Billie Eilish, 23, Riddled With Signs of Paranoia and Anxiety In Wake of Threats and Harassment from Freaks and Fanatics
Billie Eilish is feeling the white-hot spotlight of fame, and insiders fear the pressure may have the 23-year-old on the verge of a meltdown.
The hitmaker, who's already scored nine Grammys and two Oscars, is displaying symptoms of paranoia as she continues being harassed by freaks and fanatics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2021, Eilish was granted a restraining order against a man who showed up at her parents' home seven times, and another who camped across the street from her house watching her comings and goings and once made a "throat-slitting gesture" at her, according to court documents.
The "What Was I Made For?" singer obtained another restraining order against 53-year-old Shawn Christopher McIntyre, who'd been stalking her, sending her hundreds of messages on social media and threatening her friends and family.
"That really shook her", the insider said. Since then, Eilish has developed anxieties, including a fear of the dark and of "someone hiding under her bed and closet."
"She stepped up her security detail and has taken to staying at her parents' place because of fears that she'll be spotted and harassed", said a source close to Billie, who bought TWO homes for her parents in the Los Angeles area.
"She just doesn't want to be alone and doesn't want to interact with folks she doesn't know", the insider said. "It's gotten very worrying for her friends."
A source added: "It's troubling. She needs help to get through this."