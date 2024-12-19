Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Billie Eilish

Pop Prodigy Billie Eilish, 23, Riddled With Signs of Paranoia and Anxiety In Wake of Threats and Harassment from Freaks and Fanatics

billie eilish riddled with signs of paranoia and anxiety
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish battles anxiety and paranoia.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Billie Eilish is feeling the white-hot spotlight of fame, and insiders fear the pressure may have the 23-year-old on the verge of a meltdown.

The hitmaker, who's already scored nine Grammys and two Oscars, is displaying symptoms of paranoia as she continues being harassed by freaks and fanatics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
billie eilish riddled with signs of paranoia and anxiety
Source: MEGA

Eilish's anxieties are said to have soared.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Eilish was granted a restraining order against a man who showed up at her parents' home seven times, and another who camped across the street from her house watching her comings and goings and once made a "throat-slitting gesture" at her, according to court documents.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer obtained another restraining order against 53-year-old Shawn Christopher McIntyre, who'd been stalking her, sending her hundreds of messages on social media and threatening her friends and family.

Article continues below advertisement
billie eilish riddled with signs of paranoia and anxiety
Source: MEGA

Eilish is faced with relentless stalkers and chilling threats.

Article continues below advertisement

"That really shook her", the insider said. Since then, Eilish has developed anxieties, including a fear of the dark and of "someone hiding under her bed and closet."

"She stepped up her security detail and has taken to staying at her parents' place because of fears that she'll be spotted and harassed", said a source close to Billie, who bought TWO homes for her parents in the Los Angeles area.

Article continues below advertisement
billie eilish riddled with signs of paranoia and anxiety
Source: MEGA

Amid growing anxiety and fears of being targeted, the singer is said to have stepped up security and her stays with her parents.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
renee zellweger cant quit cash cow bridget jones franchise

'Retired' Renée Zellweger 'Can't Quit' Cash-Cow 'Bridget Jones' Franchise — As the Fat Paychecks are Just Too Tempting

elton john desperately selling christmas junk

EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke and Dying' Elton John, 77, Desperately Selling Christmas Junk on Website as His 'Spending Spirals out of Control With Zero Tour Income'

"She just doesn't want to be alone and doesn't want to interact with folks she doesn't know", the insider said. "It's gotten very worrying for her friends."

A source added: "It's troubling. She needs help to get through this."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.