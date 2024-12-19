EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Has 'Given Up' Trying to Reform Brother Andrew — But 'Will Stick By Him Until Disgraced Duke Dies'
"Exasperated" King Charles is "furious" Prince Andrew has dragged the Royal Family into yet another messy scandal this time involving an alleged Chinese spook.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch knows he cannot "divorce or sack" his little brother, and will instead "stick by him until he dies".
Prince Andrew’s relationship with an alleged Beijing spy has been another blow to the reputation of the British monarchy but a source told us that Charles has been forced to accept home truths.
A royal insider has said that 76-year-old King Charles III has accepted he can't ostracize his brother, 64, because "there will always be a bond of blood".
The source told us: "The Palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother. He has given up trying to reform him and will simply stick by him until he dies.
"But Charles is absolutely furious with Andrew. He is seething with rage because it is just one scandal after another and he's left wondering what the next calamity will be."
This week, it emerged that a suspected Chinese spy who has now been barred from the UK after being deemed a threat to national security had become friendly with the Duke of York, who accepted the suspect as his "confidante".
The monarch was briefed by British intelligence over the major security breach. It is the latest scandal involving Andrew's shady contacts following his association with multi-millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Our source added: "The King is very aware of what has been happening and what is being done about it. However, the monarch is truly exasperated by the ongoing situation with his brother."
Andrew's latest nightmare was exposed after the alleged spy lost his appeal this week against being barred from the UK.
The man called Yang Tengbo brought the case after being banned in March 2023 on national security grounds despite having become a close contact of the Duke of York.
It is understood that Royal insiders fear the new controversy could overshadow the good work of the King, and Prince William. And it comes under a fortnight before the King is due to deliver his Christmas message.
Earlier in 2024 King Charles stopped the $3.8 million annual security bill for his brother at Royal Lodge in the grounds of Windsor Castle near London and was thought to be asking him to move into less lavish accommodation. But the Duke of York was allowed to stay when it was reported, he secured funds from an anonymous source.
Counter intelligence officers at the UK's MI5 are investigating how deeply Tengbo could have penetrated the royals' network of contacts and who else could have been targeted by China.
The suspect is believed to have worked for the United Front Work Department (UFWD), an arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which launches "influence operations."