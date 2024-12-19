Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Renee Zellweger

'Retired' Renée Zellweger 'Can't Quit' Cash-Cow 'Bridget Jones' Franchise — As the Fat Paychecks are Just Too Tempting

renee zellweger cant quit cash cow bridget jones franchise
Source: MEGA

'Retired' Renée Zellweger can't turn down Bridget Jones paydays, insiders say.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Renée Zellweger has been lured out of her cozy, far-from-the-limelight love nest to plug her new Bridget Jones flick for all it's worth, said sources, with the promise of a massive payday bonus if the rom-com movie smashes the box office.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old star of the new sequel, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, costarring Hugh Grant and set for a February release, has been happily snuggling with 45-year-old toyboy Ant Anstead, a British TV personality, since summer 2021 after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger cant quit cash cow bridget jones franchise
Source: MEGA

Zellweger trades her quiet love life for a huge payday when she goes back to playing Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

But the Bridget Jones cash was too good to pass up.

"Over the decades, Renée has kept the flame alive on the Bridget Jones film franchise and with good reason – these are the films that made her rich, worth a cool $90 million, and kept her rich even when she opted to not act at all for years at a time", explained an insider.

"Renée has real profit participation points on the back end of these movies and a rock-solid relationship with her fellow producers and with the creator of the franchise, novelist Helen Fielding.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger cant quit cash cow bridget jones franchise
Source: MEGA

'Bridget Jones' isn’t just a franchise – it's Zellweger’s $90M golden ticket.

Article continues below advertisement

"The upside of all of that is how smoothly this fourth movie came together. You almost never see a fourth movie in a successful series get up and running like this, and that's down to Renée's creative leadership and continued relevance."

Thanks to the super-success of the previous Jones flicks. "Renée has fully earned the total control she has over these films", noted the insider.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger cant quit cash cow bridget jones franchise
Source: MEGA

With paydays rivaling Cruise and Pitt, Bridget Jones is said to be worth the spotlight for the increasingly reclusive actress.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
elton john desperately selling christmas junk

EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke and Dying' Elton John, 77, Desperately Selling Christmas Junk on Website as His 'Spending Spirals out of Control With Zero Tour Income'

sean diddy combs grim prison christmas day schedule

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Grim Prison Christmas Day Schedule Away From $40M LA Mansion: Dinner at 11am and Poker Game for Matchsticks

"But the downside for Renée and her team is that the promotion of these movies is entirely on her shoulders, and it all comes down to how many interviews she can do, how many red carpets she can walk and how much unpaid media she can generate.

"It's a challenge for a person who is naturally shy like Renée is, but at the end of that long road is a payoff on par with what guys like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt can earn on one of their hit movies!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.