Kate Middleton and Prince William Plunged into Christmas Marriage Nightmare: 'Couple Is Warring Over His Refusal to Forgive Harry'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been plunged into a Christmas marriage nightmare over forgiving Prince Harry years after he stepped down from his royal duties following the backlash surrounding his wife, Meghan Markle. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the couple is "warring over" Prince William refusing to forgive his younger brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William is allegedly 'refusing' to forgive his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

At Middleton's Together at Christmas annual carol service, the royal was all smiles but secretly hiding pain from a recent disagreement with Prince William. A source said: "Kate's mortified that a disagreement with the Prince of Wales over the Duke of Sussex has leaked."

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, a royal reporter, Kate Nicholl, claimed that she learned that Middleton is "open to a reconciliation with Prince Harry because 'when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis...you realize...life is too short for rifts and family feuds."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is more open to fixing the broken relationship with Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Years after Prince Harry stepped away from his royal duties and left the United Kingdom to live in the United States with Markle, Prince William is "still likely to feel very angry and betrayed" by his brother. According to New Idea's source, Middleton is "more open" to forgiving Prince Harry. The insider explained: "Despite all the barbs Harry's thrown at the royal family – and hurtfully, at Kate especially – since exiting the royal family and releasing his tell-all memoir, Spare, Kate does want people between the brothers because she knows there's no time for long-held grudges."

Article continues below advertisement

One major factor that is pushing Middleton towards wanting a reconciliation with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is their children. Prince William and Middleton share three children together - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. Prince Harry and Markle share two children together - Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Markle were not invited to spend Christmas with the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The site's insider said: "Family is everything to Kate - this breaks her heart." According to close sources, Middleton sent Prince Harry an invitation to her annual Christmas carol and included a personal note that explained the Christmas spirit is about "kindness and forgiveness" and that "we all need each other in spite of our differences."

Article continues below advertisement

Just before the annual Christmas royal event, news broke about Middleton's disagreement with Prince William. While the royal was all smiling and chatting with guests at the event, insiders said she "seems a little preoccupied and distracted at times."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate is 'hearbroken' over the feud between the brothers.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their disagreement over working on their relationship with Prince Harry, the royal couple knows they need to "stick together." The insider said: "This spat is a hiccup in their relationship, but one they'll work through together. It would take a lot more than a minor disagreement over Harry to tear them apart."