Barbra Streisand Snapped Looking Haggard During Outing After Backtracking on Vow to Quit U.S. If Trump Won — And Amid 'Nepo Baby' Fury
Barbra Streisand has been spotted looking haggard during an outing in Los Angeles.
The 82-year-old attempted to hide her face with a sunhat as she kept it low-key, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The legendary singer wore a a gray V-neck sweater over a white top on the outing as her tired face was on full display. Streisand was seen running errands in the sunny West coast state after she threatened to leave America if Donald Trump won the election.
Streisand raged in 2023 she "can't live" in a country run by Trump and revealed she was considering moving to England. However, her tune has changed despite Trump gearing up to officially become the 47th President.
An insider said: "Her husband, James Brolin, doesn't want to live in England. Their grandkids are here; their friends are here. No one believed Barbra when she said that, and now she's privately admitting she doesn't plan to leave."
Streisand's tough couple of weeks have also continued, especially when she attempted to praise singer Gracie Abrams alongside a clip of the 25-year-old performing on Saturday Night Live last week.
She said on Instagram: "I just saw a wonderful new singer named GRACIE ABRAMS on Saturday night live this weekend and it turns out she’s the daughter of my friend JJ Abrams!"
JJ, a big-time Hollywood director, is worth an estimated $300million and is behind such films including 2009's Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2019).
Despite the positive vibes, fans were not happy Streisand sent kind words to another "nepo baby".
One person commented: "We can't escape the nepos!", and another said, "No wonder she's easily popular. NEPO BABY! I knew something is not right when some girls got easily popular."
A user added: "You only just realized it's your rich and influential friend's nepo baby? C'mon Babs," as a fan reacted, "It always helps to have a wealthy father to back one’s talent..."
Streisand is no stranger to crossing paths with notable names in her career, including being in a relationship with actor Don Johnson in the late 1980s – but it flamed out after just a year.
The exes didn't exactly remain friends as the performer is said to "cringe" whenever she's forced to make small talk with the former Nash Bridges star, 74, at parties.
"Their romance ended badly and she hasn't forgotten it," a source said.
Streisand wrote their relationship lacked "honesty and communication" in her recent memoir, My Name Is Barbra.
She said Johnson, 75, became cold toward her after they recorded their duet I Loved You. But the hitmaker knew the romance was over when she phoned the TV star in Miami and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith answered.
Streisand wrote: "At that point she was in rehab, and Don had conquered his own drug habit and was trying to help. I had no problem with him talking to her, but I did have a problem with him not having the courtesy to tell me the truth about their current relationship."
Johnson and Griffith, 67, remarried in 1989 and had daughter Dakota Johnson, now 35, before their second split in 1996.
"Thirty years later, I'll sometimes run into Don at a party," Streisand wrote. "We hug, and he always whispers in my ear, 'I love you'. I don't say it back."