Barbra Streisand Snapped Looking Haggard During Outing After Backtracking on Vow to Quit U.S. If Trump Won — And Amid 'Nepo Baby' Fury

The legendary singer wore a a gray V-neck sweater over a white top on the outing as her tired face was on full display. Streisand was seen running errands in the sunny West coast state after she threatened to leave America if Donald Trump won the election.

Streisand raged in 2023 she "can't live" in a country run by Trump and revealed she was considering moving to England. However, her tune has changed despite Trump gearing up to officially become the 47th President.

An insider said: "Her husband, James Brolin, doesn't want to live in England. Their grandkids are here; their friends are here. No one believed Barbra when she said that, and now she's privately admitting she doesn't plan to leave."