Jennifer Lopez, 55, Left Stunned by Reporter's Awkward Comment on Her Age During Interview for Her New Film 'Unstoppable'
Jennifer Lopez was left stunned by a reporter's awkward quips about her age.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was left speechless after a journalist made several poor jabs about her "getting up there" in age during a recent interview promoting her new film.
The tense moment took place during a Q&A session with Variety's senior awards editor Clayton Davis at the Los Angeles screening of Unstoppable on Sunday, December 15.
While reflecting on 55-year-old Lopez's career, Davis shocked the audience – and the Wedding Planner star – when he made a comment centered on a major social taboo – a women's age.
Davis noted the 30th anniversary of the 1997 biopic Selena – which helped launched Lopez' career with her portrayal of Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla – is approaching.
He then awkwardly pointed out: "You'll be 60 by then" to which Lopez commented, "Wow!"
The journalist continued: "Which is getting up there."
As Lopez sat still with the microphone clutched in her hands, audience members gasped – and one could be heard in the background of a video of the incident asking: "Did he really just say that?"
She tried to play off the uncomfortable remark, awkwardly laughing as she nodded her head and agreed, "I am," before adding: "It's funny when you say that I’m 'getting up there.'"
Davis attempted to save face by clarifying his remark was just "a joke" and he "would never talk to" the actress that way.
Lopez tried to move past the comment by thanking her fans who have supporter her for "a long time" before adding: "What a journey this has been, and I honestly feel that the best is yet to come."
She then noted as she's grown older, she's found her roles require her to dig "deeper" into who she is "as a person" and "an artist".
On playing Judy Robles, the mother of wrestling star Anthony Robles, in Unstoppable, J Lo said: "These types of roles change you in a way when you allow them to, because they come to you at times in your life when you need them, and they help you grow, and they heal you in a way."
Online social media users, however, were still focused on the reporter's problematic question.
One X user wrote: "I never asked a woman or commented on her age. Interviewer 101, duh."
Another chimed in: "She's not that old."
Others claimed she should be "asked" about her longtime ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs following a new sexual assault lawsuit was filed against rapper Jay-Z.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lopez was dragging into the legal mess after the lawsuit an unidentified female, called "Celebrity B" in the filing, was described as a "bystander" to the alleged assault by Jay-Z and Combs in 2000.
Lopez dated Combs from 1999 to 2001.