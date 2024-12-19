Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Diana

Reason Tragic Princess Diana Used to 'Dread' Royals' Christmas Revealed — As Celebrations Are Thrown into Chaos By Prince Andrew Spying Outrage

Composite photo of the Royal family
Source: MEGA

The reason Princess Diana 'hated' spending Christmas at Sandringham has been exposed.

Dec. 18 2024, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Diana used to "dread" spending the Christmas holiday with her royal in-laws.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason behind the late princess' apprehension during the holiday season as tensions boil over due to Prince Andrew's connection to a Chinese spy.

According to a royal insider, Diana – who died aged aged 36 in August 1997 – found it particularly tough to sit through royal Christmases and would often leave after lunch was served.

Article continues below advertisement
reason princess diana dreaded royal christmas revealed amid prince andrew spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Royal insiders said Diana would 'leave after lunch' when Christmas was held at Sandringham.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: "For many years, our Queen Camilla, she would leave after (Christmas) lunch and go and spend time with her own family down in Wiltshire."

Apparently, Camilla and Diana shared the same brief schedule when it came to royal holiday events, as magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: "Well Diana used to leave after lunch."

Ingrid went on to suggest Diana's brief appearances were often during times of turmoil in her marriage to King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement
reason princess diana dreaded royal christmas revealed amid prince andrew spy scandal
Source: MEGA

The source said Diana particularly 'dreaded' Christmas time when things were not 'well' in her marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "When things were really not going at all well, she was to dread these royal family Christmases.

"And sometimes she escaped even before lunch and just did the church."

Ingrid's take prompted Edwards to recall his personal experience, adding: "Not always but a few times I remember yes, I remember her passing me on the motorway coming back once."

The photographer and editor weren't the only ones who claimed Diana wasn't always pleased with spending Christmas with her in-laws.

Article continues below advertisement
reason princess diana dreaded royal christmas revealed amid prince andrew spy scandal
Source: MEGA

The insider added Diana 'hated going to Sandringham' because it was 'freezing cold' and dinner was over by 3 o'clock.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Dalton told author Kitty Kelly: "The princess just hated going to Sandringham for Christmas."

In a separate interview, Dalton claimed: "She told me it was freezing cold and dinner had to be over by 3 o’clock.

"'It's 3 and time to watch me on TV,' she'd say, imitating you-know-who.

"The Royal Family had to watch the Queen's Christmas message on television. Diana said it was a command performance."

Diana and Charles spent their last Christmas as married couple together at Sandringham in December 1991. They separated on December 9, 1992.

Article continues below advertisement
reason princess diana dreaded royal christmas revealed amid prince andrew spy scandal
Source: MEGA

Diana spent her last Christmas at Sandringham in 1991.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

All the Clues Online Sleuths Say Prove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Used AI to Generate 'Family Fun' Christmas Card

Photo of King Charles

Princess Diana's Former Astrologer Issues Brutal New Year Warning to King Charles, 76, as He 'Loses' Battle With Undisclosed Form of Cancer

Article continues below advertisement

Fast-forward 32 years and the royals have a fresh feud brewing this Christmas.

As RadarOnline.com reported, an insider said Charles' patience for his brother Andrew is "wearing thin" as the embattled monarch continues to bring negative press to The Firm.

The source said: "He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can't see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."

Andrew was forced to resign from public duties in 2020 over his controversial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He joined his family at Sandringham last Christmas.

The insider continued: "The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can't divorce or sack your brother from being your brother.

"There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."

The spy was reportedly an undercover agent appointed as a "business adviser" by Andrew.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.