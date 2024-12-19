Reason Tragic Princess Diana Used to 'Dread' Royals' Christmas Revealed — As Celebrations Are Thrown into Chaos By Prince Andrew Spying Outrage

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: "For many years, our Queen Camilla, she would leave after (Christmas) lunch and go and spend time with her own family down in Wiltshire."

Apparently, Camilla and Diana shared the same brief schedule when it came to royal holiday events, as magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: "Well Diana used to leave after lunch."

Ingrid went on to suggest Diana's brief appearances were often during times of turmoil in her marriage to King Charles.