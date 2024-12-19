Reason Tragic Princess Diana Used to 'Dread' Royals' Christmas Revealed — As Celebrations Are Thrown into Chaos By Prince Andrew Spying Outrage
Princess Diana used to "dread" spending the Christmas holiday with her royal in-laws.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reason behind the late princess' apprehension during the holiday season as tensions boil over due to Prince Andrew's connection to a Chinese spy.
According to a royal insider, Diana – who died aged aged 36 in August 1997 – found it particularly tough to sit through royal Christmases and would often leave after lunch was served.
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: "For many years, our Queen Camilla, she would leave after (Christmas) lunch and go and spend time with her own family down in Wiltshire."
Apparently, Camilla and Diana shared the same brief schedule when it came to royal holiday events, as magazine editor Ingrid Seward added: "Well Diana used to leave after lunch."
Ingrid went on to suggest Diana's brief appearances were often during times of turmoil in her marriage to King Charles.
She added: "When things were really not going at all well, she was to dread these royal family Christmases.
"And sometimes she escaped even before lunch and just did the church."
Ingrid's take prompted Edwards to recall his personal experience, adding: "Not always but a few times I remember yes, I remember her passing me on the motorway coming back once."
The photographer and editor weren't the only ones who claimed Diana wasn't always pleased with spending Christmas with her in-laws.
Richard Dalton told author Kitty Kelly: "The princess just hated going to Sandringham for Christmas."
In a separate interview, Dalton claimed: "She told me it was freezing cold and dinner had to be over by 3 o’clock.
"'It's 3 and time to watch me on TV,' she'd say, imitating you-know-who.
"The Royal Family had to watch the Queen's Christmas message on television. Diana said it was a command performance."
Diana and Charles spent their last Christmas as married couple together at Sandringham in December 1991. They separated on December 9, 1992.
Fast-forward 32 years and the royals have a fresh feud brewing this Christmas.
As RadarOnline.com reported, an insider said Charles' patience for his brother Andrew is "wearing thin" as the embattled monarch continues to bring negative press to The Firm.
The source said: "He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can't see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
Andrew was forced to resign from public duties in 2020 over his controversial relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He joined his family at Sandringham last Christmas.
The insider continued: "The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation. Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can't divorce or sack your brother from being your brother.
"There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."
The spy was reportedly an undercover agent appointed as a "business adviser" by Andrew.