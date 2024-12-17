Palace Defector Prince Harry and His Diva Duchess Wife Meghan Markle 'Banned' From Buckingham Palace Christmas Party For SIXTH Straight Year
Prince Harry and his duchess wife, Meghan Markle, have been iced out of the royal family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham – for the sixth straight year, courtiers said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal while King Charles, 76, enjoys the holiday season at the Scottish estate with heir to the throne Prince William, 42, and other members of his blue-blooded clan, sources revealed the monarch's 40-year-old second-born son with the late Princess Diana failed to score an invite for himself and the former Suits stunner.
As RadarOnline has reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a bridge-burning binge after ditching palace duties in 2020 for a new life in California.
Harry's scathing memoir, Spare, accused his relatives of toxic behavior, and in a blockbuster TV interview, biracial Markle, 43, suggested that unnamed royals were racists for speculating about the skin color of her son, Archie, ahead of his birth in May 2019.
Harry's last Yuletide trek to Sandringham came in 2018 – the same year he married his American-born bride.
Many have speculated that the dual cancer diagnoses of the king and Prince William's 42-year-old wife, Kate Middleton, might help bring the fractured family together. But an insider confided Prince Harry's calls to his father "go unanswered", as do the prince's inquiries about the monarch's health.