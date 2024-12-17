Palace Defector Prince Harry and His Diva Duchess Wife Meghan Markle 'Banned' From Buckingham Palace Christmas Party For SIXTH Straight Year

Prince Harry and his duchess wife, Meghan Markle, have been iced out of the royal family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham – for the sixth straight year, courtiers said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal while King Charles, 76, enjoys the holiday season at the Scottish estate with heir to the throne Prince William, 42, and other members of his blue-blooded clan, sources revealed the monarch's 40-year-old second-born son with the late Princess Diana failed to score an invite for himself and the former Suits stunner.