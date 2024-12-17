EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impaired’ Wendy Williams ‘Slipping Further into Dementia’ as Loved Ones Tell of Their Panic
Wendy Williams is retreating further into dementia while her loved ones, who haven't been able to contact her, frantically worry about the quality of her care.
RadarOnline.com can reveal people close to her have been "kept in the dark" after the former talk show host, 60, was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship in May 2022.
She'd been suffering from medical issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema and alcohol abuse. A year later, in 2023, she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the same disease Bruce Willis has and aphasia.
That same year, the former radio DJ reportedly allowed a crew to film her attempt to make a comeback after the cancellation of her talk show. In the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams, she appeared disoriented, forgetful and erratic. It prompted her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, to file a lawsuit alleging Wendy did not have the capacity to consent to the series. A&E has countersued.
Now, according to a new court filing made by Morrissey, Wendy "has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated".
Meanwhile, her friends and family are being kept in the dark, an insider said. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Wendy is also facing financial woes.
As of last February, her net worth had mysteriously decreased from $40 million in 2020 to just $500,000. "She can't possibly be getting the same good care that Bruce Willis is when she's flat broke", an insider said.
Wendy is reportedly living in a mystery facility with limited access to the outside world – and has only been spotted in public once, at a wellness store in New Jersey in August with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
"Her loved ones haven't seen or heard from Wendy in months except for that brief outing in August", said the source. "The question remains, who is looking after Wendy? She's stayed hidden behind walls and closed doors and may not have long to live. These things can progress very fast.
"People who know her and care about her would like to know, but for some reason they're not being told anything and their attempts to reach Wendy are blocked."
Adds the tipster: "It's frustrating and hurtful to imagine Wendy being left somewhere as her physical and mental state declines."