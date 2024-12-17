Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Wendy Williams
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Impaired’ Wendy Williams ‘Slipping Further into Dementia’ as Loved Ones Tell of Their Panic

new fears for impaired wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams is at the center of a renewed health fright.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wendy Williams is retreating further into dementia while her loved ones, who haven't been able to contact her, frantically worry about the quality of her care.

RadarOnline.com can reveal people close to her have been "kept in the dark" after the former talk show host, 60, was placed under a court-ordered legal guardianship in May 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
new fears for impaired wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' loved ones fear for her as she's increasingly isolated and under legal guardianship.

Article continues below advertisement

She'd been suffering from medical issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema and alcohol abuse. A year later, in 2023, she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia – the same disease Bruce Willis has and aphasia.

That same year, the former radio DJ reportedly allowed a crew to film her attempt to make a comeback after the cancellation of her talk show. In the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams, she appeared disoriented, forgetful and erratic. It prompted her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, to file a lawsuit alleging Wendy did not have the capacity to consent to the series. A&E has countersued.

Article continues below advertisement
new fears for impaired wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Williams’ battle with dementia and medical issues was showcased in a troubling new docuseries.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, according to a new court filing made by Morrissey, Wendy "has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated".

Meanwhile, her friends and family are being kept in the dark, an insider said. As RadarOnline.com has reported, Wendy is also facing financial woes.

Article continues below advertisement
new fears for impaired wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Williams' loved ones are in the dark over her cognitive decline and financial struggles, court papers show.

Article continues below advertisement

As of last February, her net worth had mysteriously decreased from $40 million in 2020 to just $500,000. "She can't possibly be getting the same good care that Bruce Willis is when she's flat broke", an insider said.

Wendy is reportedly living in a mystery facility with limited access to the outside world – and has only been spotted in public once, at a wellness store in New Jersey in August with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and her kids

Inside Brad Pitt's Battle to Win Back Kids From Angelina Jolie After 'Violent' Argument On Private Plane – 'He’s Never Given Up Despite Years of Fighting'

Photo of Nicole Kidman

Grief-Torn Nicole Kidman Reveals the Heartbreaking Last Four Words Her Late Mom Janelle Uttered to Her Before Death — And Tells how They Have Changed her Life

Article continues below advertisement
new fears for impaired wendy williams
Source: MEGA

Once worth $40 million, Williams now faces financial ruin.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Her loved ones haven't seen or heard from Wendy in months except for that brief outing in August", said the source. "The question remains, who is looking after Wendy? She's stayed hidden behind walls and closed doors and may not have long to live. These things can progress very fast.

"People who know her and care about her would like to know, but for some reason they're not being told anything and their attempts to reach Wendy are blocked."

Adds the tipster: "It's frustrating and hurtful to imagine Wendy being left somewhere as her physical and mental state declines."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.