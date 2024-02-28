Wendy Williams Showing ‘Substantial Amount of Improvement’ With ‘Speech Pattern’ in Treatment Facility: Brother
Wendy Williams’ family said they are hopeful about her health after seeing her making improvements in her ability to talk, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wendy has been under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022 and was moved into a medical facility in April 2023.
Recently, it was announced Wendy was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
The former talk show host’s family accused the guardian of icing them out of the court proceedings. They claim their input was not considered. Wendy’s sister Wanda claimed she offered to be guardian, but she was told he was not “capable.”
In the bombshell Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, Wendy’s family said she was doing better while with family in Florida. However, the court ended up ordering Wendy to return to New York. The family said Wendy didn’t have a support system in New York and she was off the rails without family.
In the doc, Wendy was seen fighting her close friends and family about her alcohol intake. Her son Kevin Jr. spoke honestly about his mom’s issues with addiction and the strain it put on their relationship.
He told the outlet, “When I speak to Wendy, she sounds fine. Wendy has improved. I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement.”
“It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything,” he added.
“The past was obvious. We saw it,” he added. “She was in a worse state, and the [documentary] depicted it. Now [she is in] a different state.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wendy’s guardian Sabrina Morrissey sued Lifetime’s parent company days before the release – in an attempt to block the doc from airing.
The judge ended up ruling in favor of Lifetime.
Wendy’s family said they hope to convince a judge to terminate the guardianship when the court reviews the guardianship at the one-year mark.