Wendy Williams Showing ‘Substantial Amount of Improvement’ With ‘Speech Pattern’ in Treatment Facility: Brother

In the bombshell Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, Wendy’s family said she was doing better while with family in Florida. However, the court ended up ordering Wendy to return to New York. The family said Wendy didn’t have a support system in New York and she was off the rails without family.

In the doc, Wendy was seen fighting her close friends and family about her alcohol intake. Her son Kevin Jr. spoke honestly about his mom’s issues with addiction and the strain it put on their relationship.