Wendy Williams Showing ‘Substantial Amount of Improvement’ With ‘Speech Pattern’ in Treatment Facility: Brother

Source: Lifetime

Wendy is making improvements while in an undisclosed medical facility.

By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Wendy Williams’ family said they are hopeful about her health after seeing her making improvements in her ability to talk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wendy has been under a court-ordered guardianship in 2022 and was moved into a medical facility in April 2023.

Source: Lifetime

Wendy's brother Tommy spoke out about her current condition.

Recently, it was announced Wendy was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The former talk show host’s family accused the guardian of icing them out of the court proceedings. They claim their input was not considered. Wendy’s sister Wanda claimed she offered to be guardian, but she was told he was not “capable.”

Source: Lifetime

Wendy was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

In the bombshell Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, Wendy’s family said she was doing better while with family in Florida. However, the court ended up ordering Wendy to return to New York. The family said Wendy didn’t have a support system in New York and she was off the rails without family.

In the doc, Wendy was seen fighting her close friends and family about her alcohol intake. Her son Kevin Jr. spoke honestly about his mom’s issues with addiction and the strain it put on their relationship.

Wendy’s family claimed the guardian does not allow them to contact Wendy while in the facility. They said they did not know the name of the facility and Wendy had to call them for them to communicate.

Now, Wendy’s brother Tommy spoke to Us Weekly about her status.

Source: MEGA

Wendy at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

He told the outlet, “When I speak to Wendy, she sounds fine. Wendy has improved. I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement.”

“It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything,” he added.

Source: MEGA

Wendy and her son Kevin Jr.

“The past was obvious. We saw it,” he added. “She was in a worse state, and the [documentary] depicted it. Now [she is in] a different state.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wendy’s guardian Sabrina Morrissey sued Lifetime’s parent company days before the release – in an attempt to block the doc from airing.

The judge ended up ruling in favor of Lifetime.

Wendy’s family said they hope to convince a judge to terminate the guardianship when the court reviews the guardianship at the one-year mark.

