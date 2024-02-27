Wendy Williams' Caregiver Accused of Pursuing 'Baseless Guardianship' in $30 Million Lawsuit
Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and her firm are accused of shady business in a $30 million lawsuit claiming she and others pursued a "baseless guardianship" over a New York man who was awarded a $5.5 million personal injury claim.
Morrissey was revealed to be the mystery woman in charge of Williams' life when she sued Lifetime parent company A+E Networks ahead of the release of a documentary about the embattled talk show host.
Morrissey became Williams' court-appointed caregiver in May 2022, the same year the newly revealed lawsuit against her and others was filed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Williams' guardian and other attorneys are listed as defendants in the now-dismissed lawsuit filed by attorney Michael Flomenhaft of The Flomenhaft Law Firm, PLLC, who represented Jose Verdugo after he sustained head and back injuries from a construction accident, according to The Sun.
Flomenhaft said problems arose in 2009 when a former associate named Herbert reached out to his client.
Herbert allegedly misrepresented to Verdugo about Flomenhaft's handling of his case, claiming that it "could not be finalized unless Verdugo consented to an MHL Article 81 Guardianship that Verdugo did not want or need."
According to the docs, Morrissey began serving as Verdugo's guardian starting on January 19, 2010, and she continued until October 7, 2015.
Herbert and his firm "initially partnered and conspired with Sabrina Morrissey, Esq. of M&M to impose on Verdugo an MHL (Mental Hygiene Law) Article 81 Guardianship," the lawsuit stated.
"Under the guise of protecting and vindicating Verdugo, they jointly pursued a dual litigation strategy aimed at, getting rid of Flomenhaft" and are accused of "reaping Morrissey & Morrissey substantial court-awarded fees as Guardian counsel through litigation: maligning Flomenhaft legally and ethically."
Morrissey and her firm allegedly were imprisoning Verdugo in a "humiliating and oppressive guardianship by manipulating and serially deceiving him" all while plundering the man's multi-million dollar personal injury recovery.
"Empowered by both the confidence that their fee applications would be judicially rubber-stamped, and the consistent judicial resistance to affording Verdugo an opportunity to demonstrate his capacity under the New York Mental Hygiene law and thus the invalidity of the Guardianship, Defendants have been untrammeled in their scheme," the docs stated about her and her firm, Morrissey & Morrissey LLP.
According to the bombshell report, the claims were dismissed voluntarily before Morrissey or the other defendants filed a response.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Morrissey's firm for comment.
This past weekend, a four-part lifetime documentary on Williams sent shockwaves when it aired as it detailed more about her heartbreaking cognitive decline amid news that she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
The former Hot Topics sensation served as executive producer on the doc, which was intended to be a behind-the-scenes look at the relaunch of her career with a new podcast.