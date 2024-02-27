Wendy Williams' Caregiver Accused of Pursuing 'Baseless Guardianship' in $30 Million Lawsuit

Herbert allegedly misrepresented to Verdugo about Flomenhaft's handling of his case, claiming that it "could not be finalized unless Verdugo consented to an MHL Article 81 Guardianship that Verdugo did not want or need."

According to the docs, Morrissey began serving as Verdugo's guardian starting on January 19, 2010, and she continued until October 7, 2015.

Herbert and his firm "initially partnered and conspired with Sabrina Morrissey, Esq. of M&M to impose on Verdugo an MHL (Mental Hygiene Law) Article 81 Guardianship," the lawsuit stated.

"Under the guise of protecting and vindicating Verdugo, they jointly pursued a dual litigation strategy aimed at, getting rid of Flomenhaft" and are accused of "reaping Morrissey & Morrissey substantial court-awarded fees as Guardian counsel through litigation: maligning Flomenhaft legally and ethically."