‘Shameful’: Vince McMahon’s Accuser's Rep Slams Dwayne Johnson and John Cena for ‘Associating’ With Disgraced WWE Founder Despite Disturbing Sex Abuse Lawsuit
Vince McMahon’s latest accuser's rep slammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena this week for still “associating” with the disgraced WWE founder despite the disturbing allegations and lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
In a surprising development to come after former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of several disturbing allegations in January, it was revealed that both Johnson and Cena were still associating with the accused sexual abuser and sex trafficker.
NBC News reported The Rock and Cena have been in contact with McMahon since he resigned from the company he founded.
Johnson thanked WWE’s parent company, TKO, earlier this year after he was added to the company’s board of directors.
“My honor to join [TKO] Board of Directors,” he tweeted shortly after Grant filed her sexual abuse and sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon in January. “An historic day of big business with deep and personal significance for me.”
“Now the fun part – we go to work,” Johnson continued. “We build. Thanks to all you guys out there for your support and hype. And thank you to my TKO/WWE partners.”
As for Cena, he acknowledged that he still had a “loving” relationship with McMahon – even despite Grant’s bombshell lawsuit – during an interview with Howard Stern in February.
“I am a big advocate of love and friendship, and honesty and communication,” Cena said during the interview earlier this year. “But in the same breath, I’m also a big advocate of accountability.”
“That’s really the thing that sucks, because not only does it deal with an individual I love, it deals with an entity that I love,” he continued regarding McMahon and the WWE. “And it’s one that I speak highly of. I want everyone to have the experience I had.”
It should be noted that both Johnson and Cena are represented by the William Morris Endeavor agency, which is part of Endeavor Group. Endeavor Group is the majority owner of TKO.
Flash forward to this week, and a spokesperson for McMahon’s latest accuser condemned Johnson and Cena for still “associating themselves” with McMahon despite Grant’s allegations against the disgraced WWE founder.
“It’s shameful that Mr. Johnson and Mr. Cena would associate themselves with an individual with decades of allegations just like Janel’s,” a spokesperson for McMahon’s accuser told RadarOnline.com in a statement on Wednesday.
“Behind-the-scenes support is louder than any public statement ever could be,” Grant’s spokesperson added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grant sued McMahon in Connecticut on January 25 over several alleged incidents that occurred during her nearly three-year tenure at WWE from June 2019 to January 2022.
According to Grant’s lawsuit, McMahon not only sexually abused her during his time as CEO but he also sex trafficked her to other men connected to the popular professional wrestling company.
Grant also alleged that McMahon assaulted her with sex toys named after WWE wrestlers and defecated on her head during a threesome.
McMahon ultimately resigned as executive chairman of TKO in January shortly after Grant’s lawsuit was filed. McMahon’s resignation came just one day before Johnson joined the company’s board of directors on January 30.
“Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO executive chairman and on the TKO board of directors,” WWE president Nick Khan announced in a memo on January 29.
“He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”