‘Shameful’: Vince McMahon’s Accuser's Rep Slams Dwayne Johnson and John Cena for ‘Associating’ With Disgraced WWE Founder Despite Disturbing Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s latest accuser's rep slammed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena this week for still “associating” with the disgraced WWE founder despite the disturbing allegations and lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

In a surprising development to come after former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of several disturbing allegations in January, it was revealed that both Johnson and Cena were still associating with the accused sexual abuser and sex trafficker.

NBC News reported The Rock and Cena have been in contact with McMahon since he resigned from the company he founded.