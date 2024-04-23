Slain Air Force Mechanic's Family Raises $3k to Cover Travel, Memorial Costs in Wake of Partner's Double Murder-Suicide

Family members of slain U.S. Air Force mechanic Jaelen Chaney, who was fatally stabbed by his partner in a suspected double murder-suicide, are preparing to say goodbye after his tragic death on April 8.

Fifty donations have been made toward a GoFundMe launched in his honor, RadarOnline.com has learned, raising more than $3k of a $5k goal to help cover travel as well as burial and memorial costs to alleviate their financial burden while facing a devastating loss.

Chaney's body has been released to loved ones, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, which noted that his official cause of death is pending.