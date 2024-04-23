Slain Air Force Mechanic's Family Raises $3k to Cover Travel, Memorial Costs in Wake of Partner's Double Murder-Suicide
Family members of slain U.S. Air Force mechanic Jaelen Chaney, who was fatally stabbed by his partner in a suspected double murder-suicide, are preparing to say goodbye after his tragic death on April 8.
Fifty donations have been made toward a GoFundMe launched in his honor, RadarOnline.com has learned, raising more than $3k of a $5k goal to help cover travel as well as burial and memorial costs to alleviate their financial burden while facing a devastating loss.
Chaney's body has been released to loved ones, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, which noted that his official cause of death is pending.
That fateful morning, around 3:40 AM, authorities stated that Danielle Johnson and Chaney had become involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into Johnson violently attacking Chaney, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Chaney was found dead at the couple's apartment located in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A knife with biological evidence was later recovered from the scene after it was believed that Johnson then fled with her two children in a dark-colored Porsche SUV.
The mother and two children were on the 405 Freeway when Johnson slowed the moving vehicle, opened the passenger door and allegedly told her daughter "to get out of the car."
"When the daughter didn't do that, she then forcibly pushed her out of the vehicle, in the middle of the freeway, while moving, while the 9-year-old was holding the 8-month-old baby," LAPD Lt. Guy Nolan said while detailing the chain of events.
The infant sadly sustained fatal injuries and did not survive.
Johnson was speeding up to 100 mph around 5:00 AM when she collided with a tree and died.
"After a thorough investigation and collaboration with the above agencies, homicide detectives determined that the incidents were all related and there was no further threat to the community," police shared in a press release.
The GoFundMe created to help Chaney's family is for "my sister Juanita C. for the passing of her son Jaelen Chaney and his daughter whose lives were tragically cut short this past week," the description stated.
"The family has to travel to California to verify both remains as well as close out all business, collect personal items and possessions," according to the update. "Also Jaelen needs to be transferred to Michigan where he will be laid to rest at a National Cemetery."
"Donations will be used for transport costs, travel expenses, additional burial and memorial costs and other expenses related to this horrific incident. We thank you in advance."