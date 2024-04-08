'RHOC' Star Lauri Peterson Son's Autopsy Complete, Body Released to Family After His Sudden Death at 35

Toxicology results are pending for Joshua Waring and any reports will be released between 4-6 months from now.

The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner told us that Waring's postmortem examination was completed last week and his body has since been released to family so they can handle funeral arrangements. Waring died on March 31, which fell on Easter Sunday.

An autopsy for Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson 's son Joshua Waring has been completed, RadarOnline.com has learned in the wake of his sudden death at 35.

Peterson announced her troubled son's tragic passing via social media on April 6 alongside a carousel of photos from happier times, displaying cherished moments from his childhood.

Toxicology results are pending and any reports will be released between 4-6 months from now. Garden Grove Police Department is handling the case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Peterson announced her troubled son's tragic passing via social media on April 6 alongside a carousel of photos from happier times, displaying cherished moments from his childhood, including a photo from her 2007 wedding, and more recent memories they shared together.

"No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great," she wrote.