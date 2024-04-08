'RHOC' Star Lauri Peterson Son's Autopsy Complete, Body Released to Family After His Sudden Death at 35
An autopsy for Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson's son Joshua Waring has been completed, RadarOnline.com has learned in the wake of his sudden death at 35.
The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner told us that Waring's postmortem examination was completed last week and his body has since been released to family so they can handle funeral arrangements. Waring died on March 31, which fell on Easter Sunday.
Toxicology results are pending and any reports will be released between 4-6 months from now. Garden Grove Police Department is handling the case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Peterson announced her troubled son's tragic passing via social media on April 6 alongside a carousel of photos from happier times, displaying cherished moments from his childhood, including a photo from her 2007 wedding, and more recent memories they shared together.
"No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great," she wrote.
The Bravolebrity said that while he was growing up, her son had a love for music and found joy in "athletics, snowboarding, bodyboarding, hikes, reading," and in spending time with friends.
"Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so, so much!" she continued.
According to his sister Ashley Zarlin, Waring died from "the relentless grip of addiction," which his heartbroken mother detailed in her own post.
Josh is survived by his mom, Lauri, his sisters, Ashley and Sophie, as well as his daughter, Kennady, whom Lauri adopted in 2015.
"Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life," Peterson added in her post, thanking those who have helped her and her late son throughout his trials and tribulations.
"I am witness to many Angels on earth," she noted.
Prior to his death, Waring faced a series of legal run-ins, including a 2016 arrest when he was charged with three counts of attempted murder.
At the time, he was accused of shooting a man outside of a sober living home, but was later released from jail after making a plea deal.
Waring later plead guilty to drug charges and was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2022.
He tragically died just days after being released from jail for a parole violation.