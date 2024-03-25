Shaylee Mejia Autopsy Complete: LA Teen's Cause of Death Revealed After On-Campus Fight, Body Ready for Release
California teen Shaylee Mejia's cause of death has been determined as sequelae of blunt head trauma, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Her manner of death is classified as an "accident," according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The case remains open and her body is ready for release, meaning her family can now make funeral arrangements.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the LAPD for further comment.
The developments come days after her mother, Maria Juarez, claimed that Shaylee tragically died from injuries she sustained during a fight with a bully inside a bathroom at Manual Arts High School in Los Angeles on March 5.
The on-campus attack had been captured in a disturbing cell phone video. In the video, her head struck a bathroom stall before she fell to the floor.
Detectives, meanwhile, have been investigating claims that Shaylee may have fallen down a flight of stairs at a party days later and that may have led to her death.
According to her mom, the teen was rushed to the hospital after fainting at a gathering. When she rushed to be by her daughter's side, Shaylee never regained consciousness. The teen was sadly pronounced dead on March 15.
The mom and her attorney Luis Carrillo have stood by their belief her death is the result of a head injury that was inflicted by another student four days before she fainted.
Juarez said her daughter complained about pounding headaches but continued to attend school before she went to the party, telling her mom that she didn't want her to worry or have to miss work hours.
The grieving mother said that her daughter had been the target of bullying for months and that school officials did not deal with the situation until it was too late.
"[She was]very obedient, a very good daughter, a very good sister. I just ask for justice," Juarez told ABC7. "Because when I arrived at the hospital, they told me she had multiple brain injuries."
A GoFundMe has since been launched to help Juarez pay for her daughter's memorial. The description reads, "We are trying to save money to help Shay's mom with the funeral expenses. Anything helps please help us put Shaylee to rest. Her death was very tragic to many of us."
As of Monday, $24,130 has been raised.