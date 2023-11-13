Las Vegas Student, 17, Dies After Being Attacked By a 'Group of 15' Peers Outside His High School

The student's grieving father, also named Jonathan Lewis, confirmed his son's death to local news KLAS. The father said his son was put on life support after the November 1 attack with the hope that he would pull through and survive. Unfortunately, he died on Tuesday.

Lewis added that the 17-year-old was living with his mother in Las Vegas at the time, but had plans to move to Austin, Texas, to live with him.

On the altercation that led to his son's death, Lewis expressed disappointment, "children don’t even know what they’re doing half the time."