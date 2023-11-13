Las Vegas Student, 17, Dies After Being Attacked By a 'Group of 15' Peers Outside His High School
A Las Vegas teenager tragically succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was attacked by a group of around 15 students outside of his high school, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jonathan Lewis, 17, was severely beaten by a mob of his peers less than two weeks ago outside of Rancho High School.
The student's grieving father, also named Jonathan Lewis, confirmed his son's death to local news KLAS. The father said his son was put on life support after the November 1 attack with the hope that he would pull through and survive. Unfortunately, he died on Tuesday.
Lewis added that the 17-year-old was living with his mother in Las Vegas at the time, but had plans to move to Austin, Texas, to live with him.
On the altercation that led to his son's death, Lewis expressed disappointment, "children don’t even know what they’re doing half the time."
Lewis added that he hoped the devastating incident would prompt a larger discussion on youth violence in the community.
"I hope there’s a way they can find forgiveness in their heart and find a way to be able to come to terms with what they’ve done," Lewis told local news.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by Lewis' family, which has raised over $50,000 so far, the student was allegedly attacked after he attempted to defend a smaller peer who was being bullied by the group of students.
"We denounce violence as a means to resolve sociological conflict, we believe community members can coexist peacefully, and we love our son and all children with all our hearts!" the GoFundMe page stated.
"We have been given a statement from our son's girlfriend that what occurred was that one of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them," the page stated. "He's a courageous young man."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The father told local news that investigators informed his family that they intend to charge several Rancho High School students who were involved in the attack with murder.
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department's homicide division is handling the investigation, though no arrests have been made so far.
The teen was described as "a kind, loving, gentle young man who has the heart of a champion and the brightest loving energy that attracts people to him with love."
He was also an "aspiring artist, devoted big brother, and a fierce protector of love ones."