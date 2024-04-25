‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Hires Kim Kardashian’s Powerhouse Divorce Lawyer After Ex Bryan Abasolo Demands Support
Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay hired a high-priced divorce attorney to take on her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo in divorce court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Abasolo recently served Lindsay divorce paperwork by emailing it to her lawyer Laura Wasser.
Wasser is one of the top divorce lawyers in Los Angeles. Her former clients include Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Kris Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Heidi Klum, Ryan Reynolds, Christina Aguilera, Hilary Duff, Stevie Wonder, Joe Manganiello, Britney Spears, Kevin Costner, and countless other celebrities.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Abasolo filed for divorce in January after 4 years of marriage. He listed the date of separation as December 31, 2023. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
In the petition, Abasolo asked the court to award him spousal support. The exes did not have any children together.
The duo met on season 13 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged on the finale and walked down the aisle in August 2019.
Lindsay spoke out about the split on her Higher Learning podcast with co-host Van Lathan.
"I didn't think I would get emotional," she said. "First off, I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I'm still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you."
"Obviously, it's a difficult time [which you know] if you've read the headlines," she added. "You're probably wondering why I would even work, but to be honest with you, I need to distract myself from myself. The best way to do that is to do something that I love, and I love Higher Learning."
Lindsay said she was "going to try my best to get through this podcast.”
She added, "I'm not going to talk about [the divorce].. I will eventually, but now is not the time. [I'm] just trying to take it day by day."
Abasolo released his own statement after they parted. He said, "After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew."
"My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go," he added. "I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."