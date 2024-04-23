Your tip
‘Insolvent’: Anne Heche’s Son Reveals Actress Left Behind Few Assets and Memoir Failed to Sell as He Works to Settle $6 Million in Creditor Claims

Source: MEGA

Anne's son revealed all in court.

By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Anne Heche’s son Homer, the administrator of his late mother’s estate, is attempting to resolve the creditor claims filed by the people affected by a car crash that led to the actress’ death.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, for several months, Homer has been working to determine the true extent of the estate.

Source: MEGA

Anne died in 2022 following a car crash.

Anne was taken off life support on August 14, 2022, after being declared brain dead. The entertainer crashed her car into an LA home on August 5 and was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

TMZ reported Anne was under the influence of cocaine during the crash. However, a rep for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner said despite the finding there was, “no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash."

Source: MEGA

Homer said Anne's book failed to sell.

The official cause of death was listed as inhalation and thermal injuries.

As we previously reported, the beneficiaries of Anne’s estate are Homer and his younger brother Atlas, who Anne had with her ex James Tupper.

James objected to Homer being the administrator of Anne’s estate. He claimed the actress sent him an email during her lifetime that appointed him as the administrator. In the end, the court shut down his attempt and appointed Homer to the position.

Source: MEGA

Anne with her ex Thomas Jane.

Anne Heche
The estate was hit with massive creditor claims by the woman who lived in the home Anne crashed into and the homeowners of the property. The three filed claims totaling $6 million.

In addition, Anne’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane said he loaned Anne $157k in November 2022. He said Anne agreed to pay him back $10k per month but stopped making payments after the first two installments.

In his recent filing, Homer explained “due to numerous sources of income, coupled with the lack of records of financial organization by [Anne], royalty payments procedures in the entertainment industry, and the relatively unusual circumstances of [Anne’s] passing and the resulting potential litigations, it has taken a substantial amount of time and effort to move the administration forward.”

He said his mom left behind assets totaling $110k — consisting of a modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects, a corporation in which Anne was the sole shareholder, a LLC membership interest in a podcast she helped create, and her personal property.

Homer said that after his mom’s death he finalized her book advance and royalty agreement for her memoir, Call Me Anne.

The book was released in January 2023 after Anne’s death. He said he is monitoring sales reports and collecting royalty payments but noted “sales are not strong and only a very modest amount of total income is anticipated for the project. He said less than $25k.

Source: MEGA

Anne left behind few assets.

Regarding the creditor claims, Homer said he is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlement of the claims against the Estate, and has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate. Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”

Homer asked for more time to handle the various matters.

