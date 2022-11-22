Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Fires Back At Fraud Accusation From Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper, Denies Blocking Him From Her Apartment
Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, has fired back at his late mother’s ex James Tupper over accusations he committed fraud as part of the battle over her estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer and his legal team are addressing several claims that James made in the past several weeks as they fight over who will be the administrator of Anne’s estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Homer filed a petition to become administrator shortly after Anne’s death in August. Shortly after, James – who dated Anne for over a decade — went to court objecting to the request.
He claimed that Anne had sent him a copy of her will via email while they were together. Homer scoffed at the supposed will claiming it was not valid since his mother never signed it.
Homer revealed his mother often emailed copies of a will to close friends in times of crisis. He said the only beneficiaries to Anne’s estate are him and Atlas.
Recently, James accused Homer of potentially committing fraud as part of the estate battle. He accused the 20-year-old of putting the incorrect mailing address for him on paperwork which caused him not to receive the notice until the last minute.
Homer said his lawyers were in constant contact with James throughout the process despite his claims otherwise.
In regard to the claim, he hasn’t communicated with his younger brother since Anne’s death. Homer said, “Mr. Tupper has provided no evidence to support this allegation and that is because it is simply untrue.”
Further, Home said that given Atlas’ young age, information regarding the estate is more “appropriately communicated to Tupper as the custodial parent of Atlas through Mr. Tupper’s legal counsel.”
Homer said he has not blocked James from entering Anne’s apartment or from accessing her personal property. Homer said his lawyers attempted to coordinate a time for James and Atlas coming to the apartment.
Further, Homer said he had a bag of Atlas’ items including a MacBook. He said James accused him of withholding the property despite efforts to give them the bag.
Eventually, he said James and Atlas showed up to the apartment building and collected the items. He shared security footage of the two at the building in his court filing.
Homer demanded James’ objections to him being administrator.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the estate has been hit with several creditors claims including one from the woman who owned the home that Anne crashed into and one from her ex Thomas James over an unpaid loan.