Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash

anne heche bought red wig crash coma critical care
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 14 2022, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.

She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared to walk outside. Lynne also claimed that she's haunted by nightmares and flashbacks from the incident, adding she has nowhere to call home.

anne heche call dead fire crash
Source: Mega
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Lynne recalled being at home with her pets when Heche's car came flying through her walls, allegedly barely missing herself, her dogs, and her tortoise.

According to Lynne, her house and all of her possessions were burned in the fire.

She also pointed out that Heche was driving erratically before barrelling through her home. As RadarOnline.com revealed, the actress crashed into another nearby property and drove off minutes before slamming into Lynne's house.

She doesn't want pennies either. Lynne is demanding $2 million in damages.

anne heche smoke inhalation near death cocaine crash
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com reported, Heche had cocaine and possibly fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash. She was trapped in the burning car for 45 minutes before being transported to a nearby hospital, where she died days later at the age of 53.

Heche left behind two children — sons, Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13. Her oldest child has been locked in a battle against her ex James Tupper for control of her estate, which is allegedly only worth $400,000.

anne heche call dead fire crash
Source: Mega

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," her family said following her death. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

