Anne Heche’s Ex Thomas Jane Demands $150k From Late Actress’ Estate Over Unpaid Loan
Anne Heche’s ex Thomas Jane has asked the court to award him $150k from the late actress’ estate over an unpaid loan he provided before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Jane and his lawyers filed creditors claim in court.
The claim said Thomas is owed $149,106.04 as of November 8, 2022. He said the amount grows with interest at the rate of $18.77 per day.
Thomas said he provided Anne with a $157k loan. To repay the funds, the actress agreed to pay $10k a month to Thomas starting in August 2021.
Thomas said Anne made the first two payments in August and October but did not “make any further payments.”
There remains due and owing $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late charges for a total of $149,106.04, the claim said.
Per their deal, Anne agreed to keep Thomas aware of all upcoming professional work. Any project where she was paid $15k or more — she agreed to pay Thomas 30% of the income she received.
Heche and Jane dated from 2019 to 2020. After her death, he called her, “one of the true talents of her generation” and offered his “thoughts and prayers” to her family.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas is the latest in a string of creditor’s claims filed against the estate.
Earlier this month, a woman named Lynne Mishele filed a $2 million claim. She said she was the owner of the home that Heche crashed into back in August.
Heche was driving around Los Angeles when she drove her car into Mishele’s property. The car erupted in flames and caused substantial damage to the home.
Mishele said she can no longer live in the pad and all of her property has been destroyed.
Earlier this week, the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center filed a claim in court demanding payment for services they provided on the day Heche was pulled off life support, August 11, 2022
The medical center said they are owed $1,838.92.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Heche's son, Homer, 20, and her ex James Tupper are still fighting over control of the estate.