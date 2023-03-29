Late Anne Heche Left Behind Uncashed Residual Checks Worth $34k, Late Actress’ Son Reveals
Anne Heche had a series of uncashed residual checks worth 5 figures that her son found following her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Anne’s oldest son Homer, who was appointed to run his late mother’s estate, provided a partial list of the actress’ estate.
Homer discovered the checks while combing through Anne’s home. The payments are from Disney, NBC, GEP Talent Services, Warner Bros. Television, Paramount Pictures, and various other entities.
The largest uncashed check was from Cast & Crew Production Services for $25k. The payment was issued on June 10, 2022, weeks before Anne died after smashing her car into a home.
In addition, Homer said Anne left behind a bank account with Merrill that holds $76k.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Homer previously provided a preliminary report on Anne’s estate. He said she left behind a few “modest” bank accounts, personal property of “modest value” and an interest in her forthcoming memoir.
- Oscars Face Backlash After Anne Heche Left Out Of Award Ceremony's In Memoriam Segment
- Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
- Anne Heche Autopsy Report Reveals Actress Had Cocaine In Her System At Time Of Fiery Fatal Crash
The estate has two beneficiaries: Homer and his younger brother Atlas. Anne had Atlas with her ex, James Tupper.
After Anne’s death, Homer filed a petition in court to be named administrator. Anne did not leave behind a will. James objected to the request claiming Anne had emailed him a will while they were together — which named him administrator of the estate.
Anne and James broke up in 2018. They were together for over a decade. Homer argued the will was not valid because it was not physically signed by his late mom.
James argued the estate had significantly more value than Homer claimed. He believed it to be worth $1.6 million. He pointed to Anne’s life insurance policy with SAG, her jewelry collection which he believed to be worth $200k, a custom car collection worth $600k, $100k in her bank accounts, future residuals, $125k in property, and other assets.
Eventually, the court sided with Homer and shut down James’ pleas. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Anne’s other ex, Thomas Janes, filed a creditor’s claim against the estate claiming the actress owed him $150k on a loan he provided her.
The estate is also facing a $2 million lawsuit over the home Heche crashed into.
The case is ongoing.