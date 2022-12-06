A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.

RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.