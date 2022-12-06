Anne Heche Autopsy Report Reveals Actress Had Cocaine In Her System At Time Of Fiery Fatal Crash
A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.
RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.
This development comes after it was determined that Heche tragically died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.
Her death was officially ruled an accident.
Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper in August when she was spotted speeding down a residential road before crashing into a Los Angeles home, causing both her vehicle and part of the residence to catch fire.
The Spread actress remained in a coma for nearly a week before it was revealed that she was "not expected to survive."
Heche was sadly declared brain dead on August 11, one of her representatives announced, revealing she was being kept on life support while it was being determined if her organs could be donated.
Following the tragedy, her loved ones began duking it out in court due to the star not leaving behind an official will detailing how she would like her assets allocated.
Heche is survived by her two sons: Homer, 20, shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas, who she shared with ex James Tupper.
RadarOnline.com recently confirmed that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff granted her 20-year-old son independent control of her property following a tense back-and-forth with Tupper.
Tupper claimed Homer was "not suitable" to run her estate because of his young age and unemployment status, also alleging the 20-year-old was estranged from his mother at the time of her death.
Homer later fired back against the "will" submitted by Tupper, claiming it didn't qualify as legal while citing the email in question reads, "FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed, Homer and Tupper were battling over the value of what Heche left behind.
The judge ultimately sided with Heche's eldest son regarding the estate.