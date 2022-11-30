Your tip
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Fighting Her Son Over ‘$1.6 Million’ Estate, Reveals Late Actress Left Behind $200k Jewelry Collection & $125k Custom Car

By:

Nov. 30 2022, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper is fighting the late actress’ 20-year-old son Homer over the value of what she left behind, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tupper once again objects to Homer’s claim the estate is worth around $800k.

Homer said his mother left behind a few “modest bank accounts”, royalty payments, personal property of “modest value” and the interest in future payments from her forthcoming memoir.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Homer rushed to court days after his mom was taken off life support on August 11, 2022. The actress was critically injured in a car crash that left her in a coma for days.

Homer told the court he was one of two beneficiaries to the estate. Anne left behind Homer and 13-year-old Atlas, who she had with James.

Homer asked the be named the administrator saying Anne left behind no will. However, James objected claiming Anne had emailed him a will during their relationship. The two broke up in 2018 after a decade together.

Homer said the will was invalid because it was not signed by his mother. The two have been going at it in court for weeks over control.

In his recent filing, Homer said not only did Anne not leave behind a ton of assets, but she had debts. He pointed to the recent creditor's claim by her ex-Thomas Jane over an unpaid $150k loan.

Now, James told the court that the estate is worth at least $1.6 million. He points to Anne’s life insurance policy with the Screen Actors Guild, her jewelry collection worth at least $200k, her custom car and tangible property worth $125k, $100k in her bank accounts, future residual income worth at least $600k, and the proceeds from her forthcoming book which he estimates to be worth $400k.

Further, he accused Homer of continuing to refuse to provide an inventory of Anne’s apartment contents. The two are set to face off in court later today.

