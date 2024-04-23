Memoir Shocker: Rebel Wilson Says She Was Invited to Drug-Fueled Orgy by British Royal, 'More Girls' Were Needed

Rebel Wilson spilled shocking details about an alleged "last-minute" invite she got to a drug-fueled orgy in Southern California from a British royal she said was "fifteenth or twentieth in line" to the throne, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Senior Year actress revealed she got the request in 2014 as "more girls" were needed at the splashy medieval-themed event held at the home of a U.S. tech billionaire just outside Los Angeles.