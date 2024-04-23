Your tip
Memoir Shocker: Rebel Wilson Says She Was Invited to Drug-Fueled Orgy by British Royal, 'More Girls' Were Needed

Source: MEGA

Apr. 23 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Rebel Wilson spilled shocking details about an alleged "last-minute" invite she got to a drug-fueled orgy in Southern California from a British royal she said was "fifteenth or twentieth in line" to the throne, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Senior Year actress revealed she got the request in 2014 as "more girls" were needed at the splashy medieval-themed event held at the home of a U.S. tech billionaire just outside Los Angeles.

Source: MEGA

"What a perfect opportunity to find a boyfriend, I thought," she wrote in a newly revealed excerpt from her memoir, Rebel Rising.

Wilson dressed in a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat" for the shindig, a sartorial choice she felt complemented her "child-bearing hips."

She said the alleged event was mind-boggling, with acrobats swinging around, men jousting on horses, and a pool full of mermaid outfit-clad women.

Source: @rebelwilson/Instagram

"I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset," she wrote.

Wilson said MDMA that she had mistaken for candy was allegedly being passed around after an over-the-top firework display.

"I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with, confused. He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy….the orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"

Source: @rebelwilson/Instagram

"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," Wilson confessed, carefully not revealing the mystery royal's identity. The Hustle star was a virgin at the time, she admitted, and took that as her cue to "run out of there as fast as I can."

Wilson's book bombshells have continued to send shockwaves after she identified the "massive a------" she wrote about in her memoir as former Grimsby costar Sacha Baron Cohen, claiming he acted inappropriately on the set of their 2016 movie.

Source: MEGA

She previously told fans that he "hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers" to do damage control ahead of the memoir's release. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth."

A spokesperson for the Borat star, however, fired back at the allegations, "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production."

