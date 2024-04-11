Sacha Baron Cohen Looks Glum in First Outing Since Isla Fisher Divorce, Rebel Wilson Harassment Claims
Sacha Baron Cohen wore a look of defeat in his first outing since breaking things off with wife Isla Fisher and being accused of workplace harassment by Rebel Wilson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedic couple confirmed rumors of their divorce last week in an Instagram statement that was oddly tennis-themed.
“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the Borat actor, 52, wrote on Friday, May 5. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”
The comedian didn't crack a smile as he strolled through New York City donning a fedora and thick-rimmed glasses in photos shared by Daily Mail Thursday. The outlet noted that Fisher, 48, was spotted in London earlier this week without her wedding ring.
The pair were married for 14 years and have three kids together.
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they wrote in the announcement.
Friends of the couple told The Sun that Wilson's accusations were a "catalyst" for the separation. The actress, 44, accused Cohen of inappropriate behavior while the two worked together on the set of the 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby.
The Pitch Perfect actress wrote in her memoir, Rebel Rising, that Cohen told her to take off her clothes while they filmed scenes, and threatened her if she discussed it in the book.
“Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’” she alleged on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2014.
"Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me,’” she added.
“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she said ahead of the book's release. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”
Cohen quickly denied Wilson's allegations. A rep for the British actor said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby.'”
Despite his rebuttal, an insider told The Sun that Fisher was 'starting to get embarrassed' by the claims.
"'She's got her own career and reputation to worry about," the source said. The Australian Wedding Crashers actress "felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision," the insider added.
Cohen, however, "did not want that," the source revealed. "He has been making as though it's business as usual before they made this announcement."
The "decision wasn't taken lightly," a separate source noted, adding that the two "remain incredibly close."
The exes' inner circle said they learned the marriage was ending last year, but Cohen and Fisher "went to great lengths" to keep things private "for the sake of their family."
The pair met at a party in Sydney, Australia in 2001. They were engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in Paris, France in 2010.