Isla Fisher Reached Out to Prominent Divorce Lawyer Two Years Before Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen: Report

Actress Isla Fisher reportedly told her inner circle she was seeking advice from a divorce lawyer two years before her split from estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fisher, 48, is said to have reached out to celebrity attorney Baroness Fiona Shackleton, who handled Paul McCartney's divorce from Heather Mills, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Andrew's divorces from Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, respectively.