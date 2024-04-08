Isla Fisher Reached Out to Prominent Divorce Lawyer Two Years Before Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen: Report
Actress Isla Fisher reportedly told her inner circle she was seeking advice from a divorce lawyer two years before her split from estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fisher, 48, is said to have reached out to celebrity attorney Baroness Fiona Shackleton, who handled Paul McCartney's divorce from Heather Mills, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Andrew's divorces from Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, respectively.
On Friday, Fisher and Cohen announced they had quietly separated last year.
"Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer. This was back in early summer, 2022," an insider revealed, according to the Sun.
"Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office."
The source added, "It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the US, where the couple have a home."
"Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability."
When the Australian actress reached out to Shackleton in 2022, the divorce lawyer reportedly told Fisher — who is believed to have a prenup — to go the "amicable route" with Cohen, for the sake of their three children, Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9.
The "amicable route" for Fisher and Cohen means a potential settlement over the Borat star's £40 million estate.
"However, with Fiona on board, no stone will be left unturned if things did turn nasty — which neither of them want," the source noted.
Fisher isn't the only one who's said to have consulted with an attorney experienced in high-profile divorces.
Cohen reportedly reached out to attorney Laura Wasser, who represented Johnny Depp in his 2017 divorce from Amber Heard — and was involved in Brad Pitt's 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
The comedian and actor announced the couple's separation in a social media post last Saturday, that featured the couple in matching tennis outfits.
"After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down," Cohen wrote. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change."
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."