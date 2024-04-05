Sacha Baron Cohen Announces Divorce From Wife Isla Fisher After 14 Years of Marriage: 'We Are Finally Putting Our Racquets Down'
Comedian and actor Sacha Baron Cohen announced his split from wife Isla Fisher this week after nearly 14 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.
Cohen, 52, announced the news on Friday on Instagram.
“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” he wrote. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”
“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the Borat creator continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.”
“We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy,” Cohen concluded the shocking Instagram post.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Cohen and Fisher’s sudden split this week came just days after comedian and actress Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of inappropriate behavior on the set of the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.
Wilson dubbed Cohen a “massive a------” and claimed that the Borat star threatened her not to share her accusations in her newly published memoir.
“The ‘a------’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen,” Wilson wrote last month ahead of Rebel Rising’s publication.
“I wrote about an a------hole in my book,” Wilson continued. “Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me.”
“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers,” she alleged further. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”
Cohen later dismissed Wilson’s allegations and denied her shocking claims.
“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of ‘Grimsby,” a rep for the comedian and actor responded.
While it is currently unclear whether Wilson’s allegations played a role in Cohen and Fisher’s sudden split, sources close to the embattled couple further confirmed that Cohen and Fisher separated last year.
According to Page Six, insiders close to the Borat star and Wedding Crashers actress confirmed the pair’s 2023 separation. The insiders also revealed that Cohen and Fisher attended separate Oscars parties after the awards ceremony last month.
Cohen and Fisher’s split came more than 20 years after the pair first met at a party in Sydney, Australia back in 2001.
The Hollywood couple were engaged in 2004 and married in Paris, France in March 2010.
Cohen and Fisher share three children – including daughters Olive, 15, and Elula, 13, as well as son Montgomery, 8.
“She was hilarious,” Cohen once said regarding the first time he and Fisher met. “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party.”
“I knew instantly,” he admitted. “I don’t know if she did.”