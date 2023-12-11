Zach Bryan's Arresting Officer Speaks Out as Country Singer Remains Uncharged in Obstruction Case: 'That's Kinda Weird'

More than three months after country singer Zach Bryan was arrested for mouthing off to an Oklahoma State Trooper, the local district attorney's office has yet to file criminal charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Speaking out for the first time, the trooper that handcuffed the snarky country star told RadarOnline.com he finds it “weird” that the wheels of celebrity justice have allegedly come to a screeching halt – especially since the arrest was painfully captured on police body and dash cam!