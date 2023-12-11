Zach Bryan's Arresting Officer Speaks Out as Country Singer Remains Uncharged in Obstruction Case: 'That's Kinda Weird'
More than three months after country singer Zach Bryan was arrested for mouthing off to an Oklahoma State Trooper, the local district attorney's office has yet to file criminal charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Speaking out for the first time, the trooper that handcuffed the snarky country star told RadarOnline.com he finds it “weird” that the wheels of celebrity justice have allegedly come to a screeching halt – especially since the arrest was painfully captured on police body and dash cam!
“That’s kinda weird, huh?” Benjamin Bertram, an 18-year Highway Patrol veteran, told RadarOnline.com. “I guess they haven’t done anything.”
“They have to show that it’s been dismissed,” added Bertram, who seemed surprised the case doesn't appear in the Craig County court records. “I mean they can’t just leave it open. It must show that they either declined to file the charges or they proceeded with them.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bryan, 27, was arrested on September 7, 2023, when he defiantly interfered with a traffic stop involving his bodyguard in Vinita. He then went on an unhinged rant while he refused a direct order from Bertram to get back into his vehicle.
“I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” the Heading South singer told Bertram in the shocking video.
To make matters worse, the big-mouthed Bryan chided Bertram while handcuffed inside the patrol car.
“This is why people do not like police officers,” he blathered before warning Bertram that he knew Governor. J. Kevin Stitt and had law enforcement pals in Tulsa.
Later, the dash cam video caught tough guy Bryan whining about the tight handcuffs before nearly breaking down into tears when he learned Bertram was ignoring his threats and hauling him down to the local jail.
"I was being a smart a--. I shouldn't have been,” he screeched when the trooper asked why he didn't listen. "These handcuffs are really tight. I'm not even being a p----."
“G-- damn. This is crazy," he said exasperated before backtracking on his comments. "I apologize…. I'm sorry I'm upset, sir," he went on like a third grader. "I'm upset."
Bertram told RadarOnline.com he ignored Bryan’s threats because: “That doesn’t have much bearing with me whatsoever. If you violate the law, there’s consequences.”
When asked if Bryan should be charged, Bertram quickly said, “Absolutely! You can’t interfere on a traffic stop.”
Despite the overwhelming video evidence, the future of the slam dunk case remains a mystery.
“It doesn’t look like there are any charges filed in that case – nope there is nothing,” the clerk at the Craig County Criminal Court told RadarOnline.com.
Michelle Lowry, a spokeswoman for the district attorney, did not respond to messages left by this outlet.
Bertram told RadarOnline.com he hasn’t even been contacted by the district attorney to discuss the case.
“I’m not sure if they are trying to show the celebrity deal with the DA, (or) what they are doing with the charges — I would need to find out what’s going on with that, I mean heck we stay so busy all the time sometimes you don’t have the time to look back,” he said.
“I don’t want to accuse someone, but you never know what these attorneys are doing,” he explained further. “They want to put it off for as long as possible so that they can see if everybody forgets about it…. the longer they put it off, it seems like it helps because society forgets.”