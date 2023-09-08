Watch The Video: Zach Bryan Nearly Breaks Down in Tears as He Mouths Off During Oklahoma Arrest
A shocking dashcam video obtained by RadarOnline.com shows snarky country singer Zach Bryan apologizing for being a “smart a--” before launching into an unhinged rant against an Oklahoma State Trooper.
Bryan, 27, was handcuffed and placed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser after defiantly interfering with his bodyguard's traffic stop and refusing a direct order to get back into his own vehicle. Wearing a black baseball cap and looking frustrated, Bryan started complaining about the arrest and the tight handcuffs hurting his wrists.
“Can you please take these handcuffs off me, sir,” he moaned.
“There is no reason for me to be handcuffed actually,” he said before the trooper told him to pipe down so he could finish writing a traffic ticket.
The country singer, like an impertinent 3-year-old, was seen sighing before blurting out, “This is why people do not like police officers.”
Bryan then threatened the trooper by telling him it would be a “mistake” if he didn't release him because of his connections to politicians and the county sheriff in Tulsa.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bryan got into hot water in Vinita, Oklahoma, on Thursday when he began wrangling the trooper who was just doing his job writing up a wrist slap speeding ticket for bodyguard William C. Thiel who acted mature and polite.
When the trooper asked why Bryan was so “irate,” Thiel calmly replied, “He’s just a kid” under a lot of “pressure because of his fame.”
Later, Bryan again complained about the handcuffs.
"I was being a smart a--. I shouldn't have been,” he screeched when the trooper asked why he didn't listen. "These handcuffs are really tight. I'm not even being a p----."
At one point during the arrest, the tough-talking Bryan’s voice started cracking — almost on the verge of breaking down into tears when he realized he was being arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
"G-- damn. This is crazy," he said exasperated before backtracking on his comments. "I apologize."
"I'm sorry I'm upset, sir," he went on. "I'm upset."
The trooper told Bryan it was too late to apologize and that he was going to jail for his "bad attitude."