Watch The Video: Zach Bryan Nearly Breaks Down in Tears as He Mouths Off During Oklahoma Arrest

A shocking dashcam video obtained by RadarOnline.com shows snarky country singer Zach Bryan apologizing for being a “smart a--” before launching into an unhinged rant against an Oklahoma State Trooper.

Bryan, 27, was handcuffed and placed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser after defiantly interfering with his bodyguard's traffic stop and refusing a direct order to get back into his own vehicle. Wearing a black baseball cap and looking frustrated, Bryan started complaining about the arrest and the tight handcuffs hurting his wrists.

“Can you please take these handcuffs off me, sir,” he moaned.