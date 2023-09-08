Zach Bryan Admits to Having Open Containers Of Booze in His Truck During Bizarre Oklahoma Obstruction Arrest
Country singer Zach Bryan admitted that he had several open containers of beer inside his pickup truck prior to his obstruction arrest in Oklahoma, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The shocking admission was made when the tough guy-turned-softie realized he was allowed to reach out to his daddy in a panic because his black Ram TRX pickup truck was going to be towed with his pet pooch inside.
“BRYAN told his dad that he was instructed to get back in the truck, but he did not, and he was told he was going to be taken to jail if he did not and BRYAN stated that he told (the trooper) "f--- take me to jail then,” the shocking arrest affidavit stated.
“While on the phone call, BRYAN also spoke about open containers of beer inside the truck. The father of BRYAN spoke with (the trooper) again asking about the arrest and was informed that the phone was on speaker and that there would be no assumption of privacy for any statements made.”
“During the conversation the father of BRYAN stated that he would be calling the Governor.”
It is unknown at this time if state police recovered the open containers after Bryan’s pooch was retrieved by his bodyguard, William C. Thiel, who was initially pulled over for speeding during the September 7 traffic stop that degenerated into the singer's arrest.
The country crooner got into hot water in Vinita, Oklahoma, when the 27-year-old big mouth began wrangling the trooper who was doing his job writing up a wrist slap speeding ticket.
The boneheaded Bryan was acting so erratically the trooper feared for his life.
“The actions of the Ram pickup added to the situation being an even greater potentially dangerous environment for officer safety,” the trooper stated in the sworn statement.
And instead of staying back, Bryan decided to exit his vehicle and suspiciously stick his head into the passenger side window of his bodyguard’s rented 2023 Hyundai SUV.
Bryan got lippy with the trooper and refused to return to his truck. “I’ll go to jail, let’s do it,” he declared in a defiant tone.
Bryan, who was described as “aggravated and argumentative,” bizarrely and inexplicably pulled the race card on the trooper.
“BRYAN stated that the driver of the white SUV was his security guard and that is why he stopped (it). But if it was not his security guard and just a random person then that would be different,” the trooper stated. “He also stated, ‘You boys need (to) check a bunch of f…. middle aged white dudes arresting people."
The Heavy Eyes hitmaker softened up when reality sank in, and he was hauled off to the county jail like a common riffraff instead of the Country Music Award’s new male artist of 2023.