Zach Bryan Admits to Having Open Containers Of Booze in His Truck During Bizarre Oklahoma Obstruction Arrest

Country singer Zach Bryan admitted that he had several open containers of beer inside his pickup truck prior to his obstruction arrest in Oklahoma, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking admission was made when the tough guy-turned-softie realized he was allowed to reach out to his daddy in a panic because his black Ram TRX pickup truck was going to be towed with his pet pooch inside.

“BRYAN told his dad that he was instructed to get back in the truck, but he did not, and he was told he was going to be taken to jail if he did not and BRYAN stated that he told (the trooper) "f--- take me to jail then,” the shocking arrest affidavit stated.