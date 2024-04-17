'Emotional Manipulation': Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband of Faking His Mom's Heart Attack After Divorce Filing

Christine Quinn is fighting back against her estranged husband's temporary restraining order request, claiming that he can't be trusted. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset alum charged her ex, Christian Dumontet, "is not credible and has continued to lie as a means of emotional manipulation."

Quinn said Dumontet's even gone as far as allegedly faking his own mother's heart attack days after he filed for divorce on April 5.