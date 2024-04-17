Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Christine Quinn
Exclusive

'Emotional Manipulation': Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband of Faking His Mom's Heart Attack After Divorce Filing

christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

Christine Quinn accused her ex of faking his mom's medical condition to "manipulate me."

By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Christine Quinn is fighting back against her estranged husband's temporary restraining order request, claiming that he can't be trusted. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset alum charged her ex, Christian Dumontet, "is not credible and has continued to lie as a means of emotional manipulation."

Quinn said Dumontet's even gone as far as allegedly faking his own mother's heart attack days after he filed for divorce on April 5.

Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset christine quinn accuses husband violating court order changing locks divorce restraining order
Source: MEGA

She said Christian allegedly contacted her days after filing for divorce to tell her his mom had "recently suffered a heart attack."

The accusations were filed in Los Angeles court on Monday as part of their duel restraining order requests.

"On April 10, 2024, I was informed of Christian’s request to Facetime his mother, Nancy Dumontet, with our son because his mother had recently suffered from a heart attack," Quinn's response read.

Article continues below advertisement

"I regularly keep in touch with my son’s grandmother, Nancy Dumontet, and spoke with her that very morning, and I know this to be untrue. She did not suffer a heart attack," she explained.

"This attempt to exploit a family member’s false medical condition is yet another attempt by Christian to manipulate me, my attorneys, and even his own attorneys," the ex-reality TV star claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset christine quinn accuses husband violating court order changing locks divorce restraining order
Source: MEGA

Christine said she regularly talks to Christian's mom and "I know this to be untrue."

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn said she's "extremely concerned that Christian will go to any lengths necessary, including great emotional manipulation, as a means to monitor my activity while the restraining order is in effect."

RadarOnline.com told you first — the judge granted Quinn temporary protection from Dumontet, ordering him to stay 100 yards away from her and their 2-year-old son. She also granted exclusive use of their mansion; however, she claimed she "cannot access my own home" because her ex allegedly changed the gate codes.

MORE ON:
Christine Quinn
Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset christine quinn husband hit with restraining order not allowed yards near reality star or child dogs
Source: MEGA

Christine and Christian each filed temporary restraining order requests against each other.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Quinn, her estranged husband hired an armed security guard who entered the property on several occasions. She claimed she even confronted the man during one instance, snapping photos of him exclusively obtained by this outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn and Dumontet are locked in a nasty divorce battle after he was arrested in March following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their son. She claimed he threw a bag full of glass at the toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for her husband. He denied the allegations and filed a petition for a protective order against her.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

Her ex was arrested twice following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their child.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Dumontet was arrested again when he violated an emergency protective order she had at the time by returning to their marital home after being released from jail over the alleged bag-tossing incident. Quinn's estranged husband has since filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The pair are fighting over their young son, with both gunning for primary custody.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.