'RHONJ' Alum Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested for Alleged Jan. 6 Insurrection Involvement

Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker, was arrested this week for his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

RadarOnline.com has obtained court documents that show Campanella faces five misdemeanor charges for his actions on the infamous day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump's favor.

He was identified as being present on Capitol Hill during the January 6 events through geolocation data from his cell phone, the FBI wrote in his arrest affidavit.