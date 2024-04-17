'RHONJ' Alum Siggy Flicker's Stepson Arrested for Alleged Jan. 6 Insurrection Involvement
Tyler Campanella, the stepson of former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker, was arrested this week for his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
RadarOnline.com has obtained court documents that show Campanella faces five misdemeanor charges for his actions on the infamous day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump's favor.
He was identified as being present on Capitol Hill during the January 6 events through geolocation data from his cell phone, the FBI wrote in his arrest affidavit.
Investigators also identified Campanella in several stills from surveillance videos and footage on social media.
CCTV captured him entering the Capitol building shortly after 2 PM through the Senate Wing doors, sitting near a statue in the Capitol Crypt, spending time in the Senate Gallery, and leaving through the Rotunda doors just before 3 PM.
Photos included in the court documents showed the man with a "Trump 2020" baseball cap, and at times covering his nose and mouth with a red scarf.
A witness who had known Campanella for six years before the insurrection also said the defendant was the man in images of the demonstrations on social media, and confirmed he had taken down the posts from that day.
Flicker, who is married to Campanella's father Michael, had also posted photos of the January 6 demonstrations to her Instagram with a caption that read: “I love patriots so much. Stay safe Tyler. We love you,” adding "#StopTheSteal.”
A post from the Instagram account "HomeGrownTerrorists" referencing Flicker's post alleged she obtained the footage from her stepson. The former Bravo star has said she was in Florida during the insurrection.
The RHONJ alum is a vocal Trump supporter and has had run-ins with the former president at Mar-a-Lago as recently as last month, according to The Independent.
The FBI wrote in its affidavit that there was probable cause to arrest Campanella for entering a restricted building or grounds without authority and knowingly impeding or disrupting government business.
He is also charged with uttering "loud, threatening, or abusive language" or engaging in "disorderly or disruptive conduct" on Capitol grounds "with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress."
Finally, Campanella allegedly violated the law when he "paraded, demonstrated, or picketed" at the Capitol. NBC reported that Campanella was taken into custody in New York City on Wednesday.
The outlet also wrote that additional footage it reviewed appears to show Campanella entering ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's suite as well as the room where her laptop was stolen.
The arrest affidavit stated that Campanella works as a sales manager at a Chrysler dealership.
Close to 1,400 people have been arrested from nearly all 50 states for their involvement in the January 6 insurrection, according to the FBI.
More than 2,000 rioters stormed the grounds and disrupted the electoral vote count that would clinch incoming president Joe Biden's victory over Trump.
The insurrection resulted in at least seven deaths, assaults on nearly 175 police officers, and about $2.7 billion in estimated damages, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.