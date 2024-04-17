Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida Home Raided by Federal Agents, Rapper's Car Seized
Tekashi 6ix9ine can't seem to stay out of trouble. Federal agents reportedly descended on the rapper's home in Lake Worth, Florida on Wednesday and seized his vehicles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the home to assist IRS agents conducting an "operation," TMZ reported, adding that Tekashi was not home during the raid.
Details of the IRS' operation were not provided; however, agents appeared to seize some of his pricey rides.
In videos and photos, officers and agents were huddled outside Tekashi's home. Eyewitnesses said federal agents confiscated several items from the home. Several cars were also said to be towed away from the house.
Photos revealed at least two vehicles were seized in the operation. One car was lime green with colorful paint splatter markings and bright red rims. The other featured a similar custom paint job.
Also seen in photos of the vehicles was an interesting piece of paper taped to the windshield. The paper read "Warning" and "United States Government Seizure" along with the rapper's real name, Daniel Hernandez.
Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told the outlet, "We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time."
As previously noted, details of the IRS operation remain unclear at this time — but the confiscation of property and the IRS' involvement seemingly suggest the operation was sparked by something tax-related.
The mysterious raid marks the latest trouble for Tekashi, who's currently dealing with separate legal woes in the Dominican Republic. It's unknown if the rapper is in the Dominican Republic, where he has been devoting a hefty amount of time lately, or if he's back in the U.S.
As this outlet reported, Tekashi faced a lawsuit over an unpaid American Express credit card — and his bank account was at risk of being seized.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed American Express subpoenaed several financial institutions where they believed the rapper may have an account. The credit card company also said they did not believe the rapper had physical assets and instead wanted to try seizing his bank account.
Tekashi was previously ordered to pay $119,488 to the credit card company after he initially blew off the lawsuit.