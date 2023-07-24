Tekashi 6ix9ine Facing Being Hit With $120k Judgment After Blowing Off Court Over Credit Card Debt
Tekashi 6ix9ine is accused of blowing off a lawsuit over his unpaid credit card bill despite being served with the legal paperwork, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a rep for American Express has asked the court to grant the company a default, which is the first step in obtaining a default judgment.
The company said a process server tracked down the rainbow hair snitch on March 23 at a Florida bakery. The server told the court he staked outside Tekashi’s home in Lake Worth, Florida.
“I observed [Tekashi] driving his Blue Lamborghini with colorful paint splatters. He passed by me, and out of his development. I followed and caught up with [Tekashi] at Delicias Cuban Bakery,” the server wrote.
The server approached Tekashi as he spoke to friends. The man said he approached the rapper inside and Tekashi identified himself. The server then handed the musician the legal papers. “
He has multi-colored hair, face tattoos, and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie,” the server noted.
- Prosecutors Demand Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack Suspect Not Tell Jury About Rapper’s Criminal History
- Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack Suspect Enters Plea In Court After Judge Takes Alleged Assaulter Off House Arrest
- Tekashi 6ix9ine's Alleged Gym Assaulter Pleads To Be Taken Off House Arrest, Says He Needs To Support His Family
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, American Express sued Tekashi over the debt in Florida court.
The credit card company said it provided Tekashi with a line of credit but he stopped making payments in November 2022.
The lawsuit demands Tekashi pay the unpaid balance of $118,387 plus attorney fees.
Tekashi has had a rough couple of months. Back in March, he was brutally attacked by a group of three men inside a LA Fitness. The incident was captured on video. In a clip, Tekashi can be seen on the floor while the men kick him. Eventually, he was able to get back on his feet. The three men are facing criminal charges over the assault.
Sources claim Tekashi usually has a security team with him but had left without them on this occasion.
On top of that, Tekashi is also facing a $2 million lawsuit brought by a streaming service named Stremusic. The company said it paid the rapper $150k to promote shows on the app but he blew off the scheduled concerts.