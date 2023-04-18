Tekashi 6ix9ine's Alleged Gym Assaulter Pleads To Be Taken Off House Arrest, Says He Needs To Support His Family
One of the three men accused of brutally attacking Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a Florida gym has pleaded to be let off house arrest — claiming he needs to make money to support his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rafael Antonio Medina Jr. has filed a motion to modify the conditions of his bond.
As we previously reported, last month, 43-year-old Rafael along with his son Octavious Medina and a man named Anthony Maldonado was arrested over the incident that went down inside an LA fitness in Palm Beach County.
A video of the assault showed Tekashi being attacked by three men. The rapper was kicked while he pleaded for help on the ground. Eventually, he escaped the suspects and made it to safety.
Rafael was charged with robbery without a firearm or weapon and battery, a second-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor. His bond was set at $52k plus a condition of house-arrest. Further, the court issued a no-contact order prohibiting Rafael from contacting Tekashi.
Law enforcement accused Rafael of being the president of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings. The sheriff said the Latin Kings have ties with the Bloods Gang. Tekashi famously snitched on members of the Bloods gang as part of a plea deal in a criminal case.
In a newly filed motion, Rafael asked the court to take him off house arrest. He said he has lived in Palm Beach County his entire life. “He is gainfully employed as a subcontractor, and is a father to six children,” his motion read.
Rafael said as part of his job, he travels to various job sites to oversee job progress, deliver materials and clean up after work is complete. He said his business is currently working on seven different job sites.
Rafael said he does not have adequate financial resources to provide for his family if he is not able to work. He argued his criminal history does not reflect a need for in-house arrest. “Medina has been convicted of two felonies, both of which were non-violent drug offenses. He has never been convicted of a crime involving violence,” his lawyer said.
Rafael said he was not a risk of danger to the community. The judge granted the motion allowing the alleged assaulter to travel around Florida for work.