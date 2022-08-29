Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.

In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument.

When cops arrived on the scene, they noticed marks on his face and asked the FEFE performer what happened. He apparently told them Jade hit him inside the venue. Many witnesses claim to have seen Jade get physical and also try to grab his chain.

According to police, he wasn't cooperating with them but they had enough evidence to take her into custody.