Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tekashi 69

Tekashi 6ix9ine's GF Jade Arrested After Hitting Rapper During Heated Nightclub Dispute, Shocking Video Shows Aftermath

shocking video shows aftermath of tekashi ixines dispute with gf jade pp
Source: mega; @ohsoyoujade/instagram
By:

Aug. 29 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend, who goes by the name Jade, was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence after hitting the rapper during a wild row on Sunday night, Radar has learned.

The dispute started inside a packed Miami nightclub and eventually spilled outside.

Article continues below advertisement
shocking video shows aftermath of tekashi ixines dispute with gf jade
Source: MEGA

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Jade (real name: Rachel Wattley) was booked early this morning following the shocking altercation which was captured on video.

In the now-viral video, Tekashi — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — and Jade could be seen getting escorted outside and engaging in a verbal argument.

When cops arrived on the scene, they noticed marks on his face and asked the FEFE performer what happened. He apparently told them Jade hit him inside the venue. Many witnesses claim to have seen Jade get physical and also try to grab his chain.

According to police, he wasn't cooperating with them but they had enough evidence to take her into custody.

Article continues below advertisement

Tekashi told TMZ that he was under the impression that her friends were instigating and pressuring Jade to hit him, noting she had also been drinking.

In spite of their feud, the lyricist said that he planned to help free his girlfriend of four years.

shocking video shows aftermath of tekashi ixines dispute with gf jade
Source: @ohsoyoujade/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

He said, "I'm gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police I told them, 'You have to evaluate her she's obviously under the influence I don't plan to press charges ... I'm the one trying to bail her out."

RadarOnline.com can confirm she is currently being held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Dade County Jail.

Prior to their dustup at the club, Tekashi and Jade had posted about each other on social media. He notably made headlines for surprising her with $100,000 in cash and Birkin bags for her 25th birthday in November 2021. They were first romantically linked in 2018.

​​"Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I'm so thankful, blessed & grateful," she gushed via her social media caption. "I wanna thank everyone for coming and celebrating my birthday with me. I wanna thank you baby @6ix9ine you really outdid yourself."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.