Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks Young Thug After Arrest: 'Bro Can Be Himself' Behind Bars

Tekashi 6ix9ine mocked Young Thug after the rapper was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail this week.

"Now Bro Can Be Himself," Tekashi (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) wrote alongside photos of Young Thug wearing makeup and women's clothing.

"I wish it was fake," Hernandez, 26, continued via his Instagram Stories. "The jail bout to [be] crazy for bro. Ok I'm done Na free sis ... I mean bro."