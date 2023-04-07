Tekashi 6ix9ine Served With $120k Lawsuit Inside Florida Bakery Days After Assault
Tekashi 6ix9ine was hit with legal papers over his alleged $120k credit card debt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server tracked down the rainbow hair snitch on March 23.
The server staked outside Tekashi’s home in Lake Worth, Florida. “I observed [Tekashi] driving his Blue Lamborghini with colorful paint splatters. He passed by me, and out of his development. I followed and caught up with [Tekashi] at Delicias Cuban Bakery.”
The man said he approached Tekaashi inside the store “talking to people.” He said Tekashi identified himself and then he handed him the legal documents.
The server noted, “He has multi-colored hair, face tattoos, and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the lawsuit in question was filed by American Express over an alleged debt owed by Tekashi.
Amex said it provided Tekashi with a line of credit but he stopped making payments in November 2022. The company sued demanding Tekashi pay the entire remaining balance of $118,387.
Last month, Tekashi was brutally assaulted inside an LA Fitness near his home. A video of the incident showed three men kicking and punching the rapper inside the bathroom. Tekashi’s lawyer said his client usually traveled with security but was without them on the night in question.
A couple of weeks later, a man named Rafael Medina Jr, who has reported ties to the Latin Kings gang, was arrested for the assault. Two other men were arrested with Medina.
On top of the assault, prosecutors claim the men stole Tekashia’s designer shoes worth $3k, his iPhone and the key fob to his Lambo.
Tekashi said, “what happen here was nothing but cowardly." We’re told the rapper has no plans to leave the area despite the attackers warning him to get out.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tekashi is also facing a $2 million lawsuit brought by a streaming service named Stremusic. The company said it paid the rapper $150k to promote shows on the app but he blew off the scheduled concerts.