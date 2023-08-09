Tekashi 6ix9ine Ordered to Pay 6-figure Judgement After Blowing Off Credit Card Lawsuit
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been hit with a massive judgment after the rapper blew off a lawsuit brought by American Express, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rainbow-haired snitch was ordered to pay $119,488 to the credit card company.
American Express was granted a default judgment due to Tekashi failing to appear in court despite being served with the legal paperwork.
The credit card company fired off subpoenas to several banks in an attempt to seize assets owned by Tekashi. As we first reported, earlier this year, American Express Tekashi defaulted on credit card payments.
The company said the rapper stopped making payments in November 2022.
In court documents, American Express demanded Tekashi be ordered to pay the remaining balance of $118,387.
The drama comes months after Tekashi was attacked by three men inside a LA Fitness in Palm Beach County, where he currently lives.
A leaked video of the incident showed Tekashi being brutally assaulted while he lay on the floor. Eventually, the musician was able to break free and escape.
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Facing Being Hit With $120k Judgment After Blowing Off Court Over Credit Card Debt
- Prosecutors Demand Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack Suspect Not Tell Jury About Rapper’s Criminal History
- Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack Suspect Enters Plea In Court After Judge Takes Alleged Assaulter Off House Arrest
As we previously reported, Rafael Medina, his son Octavious Medina and a man named Anthony Maldonado were charged over the attack.
Rafael was charged with robbery without a firearm or weapon and battery, a second-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor. His bond was set at $52k plus a condition of house arrest.
Rafael was accused by prosecutors of being the president of a local chapter of the Latin Kings, who have ties to the Blood Gang.
In court, prosecutors said they believed the attack was in retaliation for Tekashi snitching on other gang members in a federal criminal case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Recently, prosecutors demanded the jury not be allowed to hear about Tekashi’s criminal history during the trial.
Prosecutors asked that no reference be made to “[Tekashi’] reputation for violence unless the Defendant shows some overt act by the victim at or about the time of the incident which reasonably indicated to the Defendant a need to take action in self-defense.”