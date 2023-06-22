Prosecutors Demand Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack Suspect Not Tell Jury About Rapper’s Criminal History

Prosecutors are asking a judge to bar the suspect accused of jumping Tekashi 6ix9ine inside a gym bathroom not be allowed to talk about the rapper’s criminal history in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the prosecutors in Palm Beach County are requesting certain topics not be discussed at the upcoming trial for 43-year-old Rafael Medina.

As we previously reported, Rafael along with his son Octavious Medina and a man named Anthony Maldonado was charged over an attack on Tekashi inside an LA Fitness that left him bloodied A video of the incident showed the rapper being kicked viciously while he lay on the ground. Eventually, he was able to escape and the authorities were called.

Rafael was charged with robbery without a firearm or weapon and battery, a second-degree felony and first-degree misdemeanor. His bond was set at $52k plus a condition of house arrest. Prosecutors accused Rafael of being the president of a local chapter of the Latin Kings, who have ties to the Blood Gang. The government believed the attack on Tekashi was in retaliation for him snitching on other gang members in his federal criminal case.

In the newly filed motion, the prosecutors ask that the jury not hear any reference to the [Tekashi’] reputation for violence unless the Defendant shows some overt act by the victim at or about the time of the incident which reasonably indicated to the Defendant a need to take action in self-defense.” Further, they want any “mention of the alleged prior bad acts of the Victim” not to be allowed as evidence. “Any reference to the Victim’s criminal history or incarceration is irrelevant.”

Rafael has yet to respond to the request. As we first reported, the suspect recently pleaded with the judge to be let off house arrest. He claimed he needed to work to support his family.

“Medina has been convicted of two felonies, both of which were non-violent drug offenses. He has never been convicted of a crime involving violence,” his lawyer wrote. Rafael said he was not a danger to the community despite prosecutors’ claims of gang ties. The judge eventually granted the request and allowed the defendant to leave his house for work. The case is ongoing.