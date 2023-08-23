Your tip
Amplify Your Amsterdam Adventure at the Hard Rock Hotel: Check-In to Your Rock Star Living Quarters!

hard rock amsterdam pp
Source: Hard Rock International
Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

If you're ready to dive into the city of Amsterdam's beats and vibes like never before, hold onto your air guitars because the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam has cranked up the volume for you to check in, unleash your inner rockstar and let the rhythm of the city of Amsterdam carry you away!

hrh a
Source: Hard Rock International

The outside of the Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam

The Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam isn't just another cookie-cutter hotel, it's right smack in the middle of everything Amsterdam has to offer in the heart of the city. At Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam you're minutes away from historical locations such as Anne Frank House, The Royal Palace or being able to take a quick jog around Amsterdam's famous Vondelpark . Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam is a full-musical history experience that combines luxury, culture, and of course a whole lot of rock 'n' roll.

hrha lobby
Source: Hard Rock International

The Lobby

Entering the rooms at Hard Rock Amsterdam is like stepping into your favorite rock song – each one like a backstage pass to music greatness that pay homage to music legends who have shaped the world's rock music landscape. David Bowie fans- there's a suite with your name on it ( well actually it's David Bowie's name on it, but you get the gist) ,and for the fans of The Rolling Stones, get ready to be blown away by the memorabilia that adorns the hotel that's practically rock 'n' roll treasure. Every room or suite is music-infused ,where you can create a soundtrack for your stay with Tracks®, and enjoy music as it was intended with a Wax Crosley record player, or even jam away with a Picks guitar that you can rent directly from hotel reception along with Fender speakers to blast your musical talents.

hrha room
Source: Hard Rock International

Deluxe Room

Those wanting to up the ante on their rock star experience need look no further than Rock Royalty rooms which offer separate VIP check-in & check out and exclusive access to the Rock Royalty Lounge- a private VIP lounge where you can escape the limelight and recharge before you dive back into the many Amsterdam attractions that await outside the hotel doors .Inside the Rock Royalty lounge you can savor on a selection of complimentary soft drinks, beer, and wine from the bar, that works as your own private VIP backstage area fit for a rockstar.

hrha rockroyalty
Source: Hard Rock International

Rock Royalty Lounge,

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam isn't just a place to sleep, It's like stepping into a music museum where every corner holds some piece of rock royalty history that will amaze even the casual music history enthusiast including musical artifacts such as guitars autographed by legends through to costumes worn on stages worldwide. You can take your own personal tour of the halls and get the scoop on the stories behind these killer artifacts, or just chill out at the Hotel's Bar Americain where any of the rock-inspired cocktails from the menu will have your taste buds dancing to the beat of the classic rock hit that's guaranteed to be playing.

hrh a guitar
Source: Hard Rock International

Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam Memorabilia

So, if you're ready to live, breathe, and sleep rock 'n' roll in Amsterdam, the Hard Rock Hotel is waiting. It's not just a place to stay; it's a journey through rock history, a playground for the music-minded, and the ultimate way to experience the city of Amsterdam's unique rhythm. Check it out to Check On In at https://www.hardrockhotels.com/amsterdam

