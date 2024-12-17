Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Hottest New Talent Kaitlan Collins, 32, Is 'Hunting for Love' On Top Secret Raya App Despite Stellar Career Hitting a High

kaitlan collins hunting love
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins is struggling to find a man despite her high-profile job.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

CNN's hottest young talent, Kaitlan Collins, is riding high at the news network – but her private life reads more like a Lonely Hearts bulletin! A spy said the 32-year-old lightning-rod anchor has set up a profile on Raya, the exclusive dating app used by celebrities and high-profile public figures looking for love – or just casual flings.

"Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene", an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Collins' last known long-term relationship was with Texas pharmacist Will Douglas, and insiders said she's ready for a new relationship.

kaitlan collins hunting love
Source: MEGA

Collins is making waves at CNN, but her love life's not as on track as her career.

What's more, she was recently spotted by sources at the cocktail bar of an upscale Manhattan hotel, stealing the attention of every guy who walked in.

"She's ready for a fresh start", said the source. And she may find it on Raya. The dating app boasts an impressive lineup of A-list users, including Ben Affleck, Channing Tatum, John Mayer, Drew Barrymore and Lizzo.

kaitlan collins hunting love
Source: KAITLANCOLLINS/INSTAGRAM

Collins is said to be ready for a fresh start with a new romance.

"Kaitlan's not just looking for love", confided the insider. "She's also looking for someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in."

The timing couldn't be more critical, as the brunette firebrand prepares to relocate to Washington, D.C., after taking on the assignment of CNN's chief White House correspondent.

kaitlan collins hunting love
Source: MEGA

Collins is specific about what she wants out of a man – someone who can match her ambition in D.C.

The big change means she'll now be splitting her time between covering the Trump administration by day and anchoring her late-night show, The Source.

"With such a busy schedule, it's no surprise she wants help finding a date", revealed our source. "She wants someone, who understands her world and can be a real partner in every sense of the word."

kaitlan collins hunting love
Source: MEGA

Collins' hectic schedule is said to be making dating a fight.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Collins endured a rocky stint during her previous gig on CNN This Morning, including a widely publicized on-air clash with her former co-host Don Lemon, before he got canned in 2023.

"She had a tough time when the show struggled", said the source. "But she came out on top."

