Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Ignites Firestorm in Italian Village by Returning to Scene of Grisly Murder 17 Years Later

amanda knox ignites firestorm in italian village


Amanda Knox is at the center of fresh controversy due to her trip.

Dec. 17 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Amanda Knox recently ignited a fierce firestorm in the Italian village where the former American exchange student was accused of murdering her roommate by returning to the scene of the crime 17 years later with a camera crew.

RadarOnline.com can reveal townsfolk in Perugia are blasting Seattle native Knox, 37, for her tone-deaf trip with an entourage from the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu to film Blue Moon, an eight-part TV series about the 2007 stabbing death of coed Meredith Kercher.




Knox faces backlash in Perugia for returning there to film a series on the 2007 Kercher murder case.

Local hotel owner Walter Cardinali put his fury on display by hanging a white bedsheet from a window demanding "Rispetto per Meredith" – Italian for Respect for Meredith.

He raged: "Perugia was unable to defend Meredith, but we can defend her memory." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Amanda and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of killing Meredith, a 21-year-old British exchange student from the University of Leeds.




Her visit was greeted with protests from a hotel owner.

Knox and Sollecito, now 40, maintained their innocence throughout a long, complicated appeals process, and each served four years in prison before Italy's highest court exonerated them in 2015. Their pal Rudy Guede, 37, was also convicted, served 11 years, and has since been freed.

In 2022, Knox and her former flame sparked outrage when they visited the nearby town of Gubbio on the anniversary of Meredith's murder.




Knox has been branded tactless and tasteless.

Now, Perugia council member Margherita Scoccia has slammed Mayor Vittoria Fernandi for allowing the pesky foreigners to descend on the peaceful village.

"For too long, Perugia was sadly famous in the world as the city of Meredith Kercher's murder", she posted on Facebook. "Is it right that our community is associated with such a terrible crime again?"

