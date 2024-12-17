Amanda Knox Ignites Firestorm in Italian Village by Returning to Scene of Grisly Murder 17 Years Later

Amanda Knox recently ignited a fierce firestorm in the Italian village where the former American exchange student was accused of murdering her roommate by returning to the scene of the crime 17 years later with a camera crew.

RadarOnline.com can reveal townsfolk in Perugia are blasting Seattle native Knox, 37, for her tone-deaf trip with an entourage from the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu to film Blue Moon, an eight-part TV series about the 2007 stabbing death of coed Meredith Kercher.